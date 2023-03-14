Where to Eat During Ramadan in D.C. After a Long Day of Fasting

During the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset, many come together at the end of each day to break their fast.

Some local restaurants offer special celebratory iftar menus for a refreshing change of pace during the annual monthlong holiday. This year, Ramadan starts the evening of Sunday, March 10 and concludes at sundown on Tuesday, April 9.

Since restaurants are just starting to share Ramadan plans, this list will be updated as more are released. Here’s a running roundup of iftar menus and more:

Know of a D.C. restaurant with an iftar menu? Send details to dc@eater.com.

Ramadan dining resources

Among many efforts from Center DC, which facilitates faith-based Islamic gatherings, is DC Iftar League. Its goal is to connect community members with each other “so that no one has to break fast — and eat dinner — alone.” Join its Iftar League here.

Restaurants with iftar menus, plus other special iftar events

The critically acclaimed Iranian restaurant in Tysons Corner hosts a special iftar dinner to benefit Syrian American Women’s Association (SAWA), a nonprofit, non-governmental organization dedicated to helping Syrians in need. SAWA’s biggest annual fundraising event, always held during Ramadan, will take place Sunday, March 17. Tickets are $150 and include a delicious buffet curated by Joon chef Chris Morgan, a 2024 James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic, along with nonalcoholic beverages. Those who can’t attend can donate here. 8045 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, Virginia

The Wharf’s waterfront Lebanese restaurant offers a prix fixe iftar menu for $75 per person from Monday, March 11 through Tuesday, April 9 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy Levantine lentil soup, a selection of mezza, and lamb shank or roasted spring chicken, followed by pistachio baklava and mouhalabiyyeh — a traditional Middle Eastern orange milk pudding — for dessert. Full menu here, reservations here. 100 District Square SW

The fast-growing kebab stand is Ramadan-friendly at all three locations (Union Market, Chevy Chase, and The Kitchen Collective Virtual Food Hall at Tysons). Lebanese-influenced halal dishes from chef Chris Morgan include as beef shawarma, lamb kebab, and shish taouk. Multiple locations

The DMV-wide destination for Egyptian cuisine offers a multi-course Ramadan tasting menu ($55) full of dates, soups, salads, hummus, kofta, baklava, and more (with a vegetarian option too) for pickup, delivery, and dine-in service. Locations in Falls Church, Virginia and Dupont Circle

Georgetown’s Lebanese newcomer offers a special prix fixe menu for Ramadan from Tuesday, March 12 through early April. The $65-per-person spread includes a rotating soup, choice of two meze (fattoush, tabouleh, hummus), one entree (ouzi, sayadiah, or stew of the day), and drink like a mint lemonade. For larger parties, there’s custom buffet options to feed parties of 30 or more. Catering is also available. The tasting menu only applies to iftar reservations between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. 2815 M Street NW

The Bib Gourmand-designated Afghan restaurant in Adams Morgan offers a three-course Ramadan tasting menu from chef Shamim Popal ($40 per person). Starters include yellow lentil nask soup or pakowra (crispy vegetables), followed by sauteed chicken with tomatoes, yellow split peas, and dried plums or beef kofta in an herbed tomato sauce. Sides include spiced basmati rice or a cucumber tomato and red onion salad. For dessert, choose between the Hawla made with semolina, saffron, and garnished with almonds or the sheer berenj rice pudding with cardamom and pistachio. 1847 Columbia Road NW

During the 30 days of Ramadan, Mt. Vernon Triangle’s Turkish spot serves a special four-course iftar menu ($44.95). Red lentil soup is followed by a choice of starters and dips (hummus, falafel, or muhammara); an assortment of char-grilled kebabs, mixed grill platter, moussaka, and cauliflower stew; and desserts like baklava or oven-baked rice pudding. 425 I Street NW

Islamic Relief USA commemorates Ramadan in an important way at Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park on Sunday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the ticketed event, which includes speakers, a halal dinner, and special taraweeh prayer, help provide essential aid and relief to those in need in Gaza. Tickets are $45 per person, $400 for a table of ten, and $15 childcare for kids 13 and under. 3111 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church, Virginia

The full-service halal restaurant in Falls Church offers a daily dinner buffet starting at sundown (5:30 p.m.) each night of Ramadan. Look for Middle Eastern favorites like roasted lamb, crispy sambusa, and other iftar specials. Call to make a reservation (703-845-1600), with prices listed on its site soon. 6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia