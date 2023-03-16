A Treasured Historic Warehouse in Old Town Gets a New Life as a Tavern Next Year

One of Alexandria’s last remaining waterfront warehouses will be transformed into a new tavern, market, and events space called Cooper Mill, with an opening set for late spring 2024.

Developer Murray Bonitt just recruited Old Town restaurateur Noe Landini to oversee a 6,400-square-foot, two-story space that was formerly used as coopers shop supplying barrels for the Alexandria Flour Company (10 Duke Street, Alexandria, Virginia). Landini operates Old Town’s iconic Italian restaurant Landini Brothers as well as Junction Bakery & Bistro in Del Ray, Capitol Hill, and Chevy Chase.

Back in late 2019, Bonitt originally tapped James Beard Award-winning chef and New Orleans native John Currence to oversee the project first named the Mill at 10 Duke. Enter COVID-19, which derailed the timing for Currence to come on board.

Bonitt’s newly announced plans for the restored building, with Landini now part owner and operator, call for a casual rustic tavern on the first floor and small market in the back serving to-go breakfast bites, coffee, sandwiches, soups, fresh breads, and baked goods from Junction Bakery & Bistro, as well as beer and wine. A sun-drenched private events space up top will feature exposed brick, balconies overlooking the park and Potomac River, and room for 120. Reconstruction of the historic site is scheduled to start this spring.

Before its life as a mill, the storied building operated as a mess hall and commissary feeding Union troops during the Civil War. Cooper Mill is part of Robinson Landing, a flashy waterfront development home to upscale condos, Ada’s on the River, and Barca Wine Bar.

Bonitt and Landini, who have worked together on projects in the past, have deep-rooted ties to Alexandria; Bonitt has renovated and restored old houses and buildings for 40 years, which is the same age as King Street’s Landini Bros.

Bonitt Builders’s preservation portfolio includes Old Town restaurants like Virtue Feed & Grain and The Majestic Café.