Conan O’Brien Tried to Eat Tacos Alone in Georgetown

In town last weekend for the celebrity-packed Mark Twain Prize ceremony honoring Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien sauntered into Georgetown’s neighborhood standby 1310 Kitchen + Bar to grab brunch by himself on Sunday, March 19.

Per a rep for the all-day comfort foods spot, the 6-foot-4 comedian ordered chef-owner Jenn Crovato’s chorizo breakfast tacos (which is a compliment, considering he has everyday access to top taquerias across Southern California). CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who was dining at a nearby table at the time with a few friends, summoned O’Brien—a fellow Ivy League grad—to bring his plate over and join the group instead of eating alone. The comic complied.

1310 Kitchen + Bar’s longtime dual beverage managers (and brothers) Will and Nep Castillo also went up to O’Brien and asked for a picture of their favorite funnyman to send to relatives at home in Honduras.

O’Brien was just one of Sandler’s many famous friends who came to town to support the popular Happy Gilmore actor as he received the prestigious 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor that night at the nearby Kennedy Center. Other attendees included Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Chris Rock, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, Dana Carvey, and Steve Buscemi, to name a few. Aside from the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend in April, D.C. doesn’t normally see this much Hollywood action at once.

1310 Kitchen + Bar wasn’t the only Georgetown restaurant with celebrity customers over the weekend. A-listers were also spotted wining and dining at decades-old Italian hotspot Cafe Milano on Friday, the posh Bourbon Steak lounge at the Four Seasons on Saturday (below), and the original Clyde’s of Georgetown on Sunday. At the latter, Sandler ordered a cheeseburger and “told our kitchen staff that he’s had them before and is a big fan,” a Clyde’s rep tells Eater.