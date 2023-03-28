What to Eat and Drink at Nationals Park, Home of the Washington Nationals

Share All sharing options for: What to Eat and Drink at Nationals Park, Home of the Washington Nationals

Opening Day for the Washington Nationals is this Monday, April 1, and hungry and thirsty fans have a handful of new options to look forward to during the duration of the 2024 Major League Baseball season in Navy Yard.

While the pandemic sparked some shakeup in concessions over the past few years, there’s still plenty to eat and drink while taking in a full-capacity game or show in the 41,000-seat ballpark (1500 S. Capitol Street SE). The updated concessions roster for 2024 includes debuts from familiar favorites like SSong’s Hotdog, Los Cinco Tacos, Emerald Amor Cafe, Rita’s Italian Ice, and more. Some local (Jammin Island BBQ) and in-house (Bullpen Taco, Nats Dogs) vendors aren’t back this year.

There’s a new beer incentive to get fans inside the ballpark sooner. Right when gates open until the first pitch, 12-ounce cans from the Budweiser Brewhouse, Budweiser Terrace, and ULTRA Loft cost just $5 and seltzers are $6. (Last year, drinkers had to redeem a code to unlock the deal, which ended 35 minutes before first pitch.) And Tuesday game days call for deep discounts throughout the ballpark, including $3 pretzels, $4 hot dogs, and pizza and soda for $5.

Starting this year, baseball fans will now notice a crystal-clear pixelated scoreboard, LED field lighting, and audiovisual upgrades upon entering Nats Park — with facial recognition software to get in even faster, should they opt in. The MLB Ballpark App and other high-tech features are designed to get fans back to their seats to catch the latest inning as fast as possible. An expanded lineup of grab-and-go marketplaces scattered around the ballpark (Sections 110, 136, 141, 233, 314, 129, 205, 306) invites diners to walk up, pick, and purchase food and drink via a touch-less checkout system equipped with cameras, with its new Nats Snacks stand (Section 129) specializing in hot food.

District Drafts, back for its 13th year, slings beer from area breweries at six stands spread around the ballpark. Other bars scattered around the stadium are headlined by big booze brands like D.C.’s Pratt Standard Cocktail Co., which pours cherry blossom cocktails and bourbon smashes to start, along with Virginia’s Devil’s Backbone, Stella, and Cutwater Spirits. Gamblers can go to BetMGM, a massive sports book attached to the park with six betting windows, 17 kiosks, sleek lounge seating, and a 40-foot bar (1500 S. Capitol Street SE).

D.C.’s 2019 World Series-winning team hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates for its 4:05 p.m. home opener on April Fool’s Day. Non-baseball attractions at Nationals Park this year include a DC Beer Fest in April and Tacos & Tequila festival in May, plus a summer concert series welcoming big headliners like Flo Rida, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bruce Springsteen, and Green Day.

Here’s a taste of what ticket holders can expect inside Nationals Park this year.

New food vendors

Ssong’s Hotdogs: The Columbia, Maryland mall stall specializes in saucy Korean dogs built with regular, premium, or spicy sausages, freshly fried snacks, creative corn dogs, and canned bubble teas. Section 130

Taste of the Majors: With a menu that rotates every series, this playful stand will showcase foods iconic to the opposing team’s home town. Section 111

Los Cinco Tacos: Capo Italian Deli’s new next-door taco shop in Shaw busts into the ballpark this year, with chef Jose Candelero slinging the same Mexican street foods he grew up around in Veracruz. Section 136

Emerald Amor Cafe: The popular barbecue brand out of Warrenton, Virginia brings its giant turkey legs next to the ULTRA Loft. Section 243

Eli’s Crepes: A variety of soft crepes swing sweet (Nutella and strawberry) or savory (turkey, egg, and cheese) to offer fans a taste of France. Section 114

Rita’s Italian Ice & Custard: The decades-old national chain with a big DMV presence cools down the ballpark with cups of its treasured Italian ice, frozen custard, and other summery treats. Section 106

Casamigos Sky Deck: This agave-fueled hangout, which debuted during the 2023 season, celebrates its first Opening Day at Nationals Park with high-end tequila pours, mezcal, cocktails, and frozen margaritas. Section 222

Related Where to Eat and Drink in Navy Yard

Eater favorites

With 40 area-owned businesses part of the ballpark’s concessions and beer programs, it’s easy to eat and drink local (check out the full list of Nats Park vendors here). Returning favorites include:

Capo Italian Deli : The D.C.-born deli with locations in Shaw, Foggy Bottom, and Tysons brings the ballpark its sizable Italian subs and cold pastas (but sadly, none of its famous Fauci Pouchy cocktails). Section 136

: The D.C.-born deli with locations in Shaw, Foggy Bottom, and Tysons brings the ballpark its sizable Italian subs and cold pastas (but sadly, none of its famous Fauci Pouchy cocktails). Section 136 Swizzler : The D.C. food truck known for environmentally conscious versions of American cookout classics debuted its first standalone store in Navy Yard in 2020. For its second year at the ballpark, three stands serve its grass-fed beef smash burgers, grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches, and fries cooked in non-GMO sunflower oil. Sections 105, 132, 318

: The D.C. food truck known for environmentally conscious versions of American cookout classics debuted its first standalone store in Navy Yard in 2020. For its second year at the ballpark, three stands serve its grass-fed beef smash burgers, grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches, and fries cooked in non-GMO sunflower oil. Sections 105, 132, 318 Haute Dogs & Fries: The globe-trotting hot dog shop in Alexandria and Arlington maintains a widespread presence at Nationals Park. Sections 105, 231, 315

South Mountain Creamery: Maryland’s family-owned, farmer-operated creamery is back with a pair of ice cream stops. Spill-preventing cups with caps are filled with mint chip, sea salted caramel, and vanilla flavors. (Section 115, 135).

Maryland’s family-owned, farmer-operated creamery is back with a pair of ice cream stops. Spill-preventing cups with caps are filled with mint chip, sea salted caramel, and vanilla flavors. (Section 115, 135). District Drafts: Local pours from Atlas, DC Brau, Denizens, Fair Winds, Old Ox, Port City, Right Proper, Solace, Aslin, Other Half, and City State. Two Virginia breweries enter the ballpark this year: 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing and Lost Rhino. Find the homegrown lineup at various dedicated sites around the stadium. Sections 110, 119, 130, 141, 223, 309

Local pours from Atlas, DC Brau, Denizens, Fair Winds, Old Ox, Port City, Right Proper, Solace, Aslin, Other Half, and City State. Two Virginia breweries enter the ballpark this year: 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing and Lost Rhino. Find the homegrown lineup at various dedicated sites around the stadium. Sections 110, 119, 130, 141, 223, 309 Arepa Zone: The Venezuelan fast-casual place on 14th Street NW, with outposts in Foggy Bottom, Fairfax, and inside Union Market district’s La Cosecha market, serves pork, chicken, and beef arepas. Section 148, 304

The Venezuelan fast-casual place on 14th Street NW, with outposts in Foggy Bottom, Fairfax, and inside Union Market district’s La Cosecha market, serves pork, chicken, and beef arepas. Section 148, 304 Ben’s Chili Bowl: A beef-and-sausage half-smoke from Ben’s, served “all the way” with brown chili, mustard, and onions, might be D.C.’s most iconic dish. Sections 110, 141, 307

La Casita: One of the D.C. area’s top Salvadoran food companies is back with pupusas, soy chicharrones with tofu and dairy-free cheese, bottled horchata, and Mexican street corn on the cob. Section 116

One of the D.C. area’s top Salvadoran food companies is back with pupusas, soy chicharrones with tofu and dairy-free cheese, bottled horchata, and Mexican street corn on the cob. Section 116 Roaming Rooster: The fast-growing local chain imports its wildly popular buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches to Nationals Park. The Ethiopian-owned business got its start in 2015 as a food truck and now has 11 standalone stores across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Section 239

The fast-growing local chain imports its wildly popular buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches to Nationals Park. The Ethiopian-owned business got its start in 2015 as a food truck and now has 11 standalone stores across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Section 239 Hard Times Cafe: Founded in 1980, the reliable chili chain across Maryland and Virginia brings its crowd-pleasing chili, nachos, and chili dogs back to Nationals Park this year. Section 133

Capital City Mambo Sauce: The longtime creator of D.C.’s beloved sweet-and-tangy sauce has an entire stand devoted to its product and wings. Section 140

The longtime creator of D.C.’s beloved sweet-and-tangy sauce has an entire stand devoted to its product and wings. Section 140 Rocklands BBQ: Serving wood-smoked meats to Washingtonians since 1990, this year’s ballpark menu stars Texas brisket, pulled chicken, and chopped pork sandwiches, barbecue-topped nachos, and a portable bowl of mac and cheese, baked beans, and chopped pork slathered in its best-selling barbecue sauce. Section 117

Internal concessions

During the 2022 season, the pro baseball team and hospitality company Levy Restaurants named South Florida fine-dining vet James Pryor its senior executive chef at Nationals Park.

Chesapeake Crab Cake Co. : This stand celebrates the Bay’s seasonal crustacean with crab cake sandwiches, crabby dogs, crab pretzels, and Chesapeake nachos. Section 109

: This stand celebrates the Bay’s seasonal crustacean with crab cake sandwiches, crabby dogs, crab pretzels, and Chesapeake nachos. Section 109 Char Bar: Specializing in certified kosher fare, Char Bar serves pulled barbecue beef brisket sliders, deli and falafel sliders, hot dogs, and potato wedges and knishes. Section 143

Other in-house stalls around the ballpark are dedicated to tater tots (Section 106), funnel cakes (Section 107, 142, 143), and sliced meats (Steak of the Union) for club-level carnivores in Section 227.

Tried and True

Shake Shack: Prepare to burn an inning or two waiting in line, but the smash burgers and soft potato buns from Danny Meyer’s chain are worth it. Section 240

Budweiser Brew House: The beer-fueled hangout is filled with nostalgic baseball decor, a built-in bar, and patio seating with a breathtaking view of the field. Center Field Plaza