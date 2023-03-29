Here Are the 2023 James Beard Awards Finalists for D.C.

The James Beard Foundation today announced its finalist nominees for its 2023 awards, whittling down the list of previously announced semifinalists to a final crop of contenders across all categories.

Shaw’s Peruvian prix-fixe showpiece Causa, one of Eater’s Best New Restaurants of the year, snagged a seat for best new restaurant. Oyster Oyster’s Rob Rubba gets another shot at winning a James Beard Award, this time for outstanding chef (his vegetable tasting pad in Shaw was a 2022 finalist for best new restaurant). And Albi’s Michelin-rated chef Michael Rafidi was the sole area contender to clinch a finalist nod for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic. Winners will be announced at a glitzy Chicago gala, better known as the “Oscars” of food awards, on Monday, June 5.

D.C. got knocked out of the running today in multiple James Beard Foundation categories like emerging chef and outstanding restaurateur, restaurant, bar, pastry chef, and wine programs of the year.

Here’s the full list of local finalists looking to win big, alongside 2023 semifinalists that didn’t make the final cut.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Michael Reginbogin and Jason Berry, KNEAD Hospitality + Design (MI VIDA, Lil’ SUCCOTASH, and GATSBY), Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Chef

Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Restaurant

RIS, Washington, D.C.

Emerging Chef

Elias Taddesse, Mélange, Washington, D.C.

Best New Restaurant

Bar Spero, Washington, D.C.

Causa, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Kareem Queeman, Mr. Bake, Riverdale, Maryland

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Flight Wine Bar, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Bar

Allegory, Washington, D.C.

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

David Deshaies, L’Ardente, Washington, D.C.

Rahman “Rock” Harper, Queen Mother’s Fried Chicken, Arlington, VA

Enrique Limardo, Seven Reasons, Washington, D.C.

Peter Prime, Bammy’s, Washington, D.C.

Michael Rafidi, Albi, Washington, D.C.

Ryan Ratino, Bresca, Washington, D.C.

Omar Rodriguez, Oyamel Cocina Mexicana, Washington, D.C.

Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.