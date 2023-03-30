At Long Last, NoMa Finally Has a Nice Rooftop Bar

Michelin-starred chef Nicholas Stefanelli, who brought French restaurant Le Clou to the foot of the stylish new Morrow Hotel in December, just added a chic upstairs counterpart to enjoy Champagne, top-shelf tequila, fancied-up pickleback shots, playful drinking snacks, and sushi.

Upstairs at the Morrow (222 M Street NE) opened on Wednesday, March 29 at the top of the 200-room Hilton hotel near the Union Market district. The sprawling rooftop venue, with room for 75 outside and 60 inside, is outfitted with lounge-style couches, fire pits, heaters, and a wraparound bar with vistas of the Capitol to the Washington Monument.

The menu up top draws influence from its lobby-level French brasserie without taking itself too seriously. Dressed-down dishes ($12-$18) include duck confit-stuffed taquitos, Lyonnaise salad-styled deviled eggs, puffy gougeres, Caesar salad, and shrimp cocktail. Unexpected surprises include a za’atar-spiced grilled chicken sandwich, fish and chips, and a short selection of sushi featuring spicy tuna and California rolls.

Bottle service for vodka, gin, whiskey, agave spirits, and rum starts at $275 for Jameson and Bombay Sapphire and caps out at $5,000 for Clase Azul’s crown jewel Ultra tequila. Champagne-obsessed Stefanelli naturally showcases lots of bottles up top ($150-$1,200), including Dom Perignon and Ace of Spaces. A list of sparkling, rose, white, and red wines start at $13 by the glass.

Hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and until midnight on Friday; and starting at 2 p.m. on weekends until midnight on Saturday and 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Cocktails ($15-$19) beverage director Joseph Kocjan, a Daikaya Group and barmini alum, include a blood orange margarita, rum-and-cognac punch, and an espresso martini on tap to deliver a fast caffeine fix. Upgrading its Morrow Margarita with Casa Dragones reposado comes with a $47 price tag.

Snazzy shots engineered with Aviation gin ($11) include a Southside pickleback with cucumber and mint; Gummy Bear (raspberry, peach and lemon); and Yellow Submarine (lemon and saffron).

An intimate, 11th-floor lounge will join the rooftop party soon with live music, cocktails, grand hors d’oeuvres, and caviar service—plus extravagant tea-and-Champagne service on weekends.

Northeast’s new Curio Collection by Hilton hotel sits a short walk (or Vespa ride, which is Stefanelli’s mode of transit) from his Michelin-starred Italian tasting room Masseria. The Officina chef will reopen downtown’s Greek fine-dining spot Philotimo—which suffered fire damage last year—some time in 2023 along with its adjacent wine and cocktail bar Kaimaki.