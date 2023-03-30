 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

At Long Last, NoMa Finally Has a Nice Rooftop Bar

Chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s new Upstairs at The Morrow pairs espresso martinis on tap with panoramic city views

by Tierney Plumb
Upstairs at The Morrow brings rooftop sushi and spritzes to NoMa.
Nico Castro

Michelin-starred chef Nicholas Stefanelli, who brought French restaurant Le Clou to the foot of the stylish new Morrow Hotel in December, just added a chic upstairs counterpart to enjoy Champagne, top-shelf tequila, fancied-up pickleback shots, playful drinking snacks, and sushi.

Upstairs at the Morrow (222 M Street NE) opened on Wednesday, March 29 at the top of the 200-room Hilton hotel near the Union Market district. The sprawling rooftop venue, with room for 75 outside and 60 inside, is outfitted with lounge-style couches, fire pits, heaters, and a wraparound bar with vistas of the Capitol to the Washington Monument.

A burger with caramelized onions, Comté cheese, and beef jus can be topped with a spear of French onion rings.
Nico Castro
Fried Atlantic cod arrives with salt-and-vinegar fries and mushy peas.
Nico Castro

The menu up top draws influence from its lobby-level French brasserie without taking itself too seriously. Dressed-down dishes ($12-$18) include duck confit-stuffed taquitos, Lyonnaise salad-styled deviled eggs, puffy gougeres, Caesar salad, and shrimp cocktail. Unexpected surprises include a za’atar-spiced grilled chicken sandwich, fish and chips, and a short selection of sushi featuring spicy tuna and California rolls.

Bottle service for vodka, gin, whiskey, agave spirits, and rum starts at $275 for Jameson and Bombay Sapphire and caps out at $5,000 for Clase Azul’s crown jewel Ultra tequila. Champagne-obsessed Stefanelli naturally showcases lots of bottles up top ($150-$1,200), including Dom Perignon and Ace of Spaces. A list of sparkling, rose, white, and red wines start at $13 by the glass.

Hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and until midnight on Friday; and starting at 2 p.m. on weekends until midnight on Saturday and 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Order fireside spritzes at Upstairs at the Morrow.
Nico Castro
A Deck Side Spritz (Grey Goose, rosé, tonka, passionfruit, soda).
Nico Castro

Cocktails ($15-$19) beverage director Joseph Kocjan, a Daikaya Group and barmini alum, include a blood orange margarita, rum-and-cognac punch, and an espresso martini on tap to deliver a fast caffeine fix. Upgrading its Morrow Margarita with Casa Dragones reposado comes with a $47 price tag.

Snazzy shots engineered with Aviation gin ($11) include a Southside pickleback with cucumber and mint; Gummy Bear (raspberry, peach and lemon); and Yellow Submarine (lemon and saffron).

An intimate, 11th-floor lounge will join the rooftop party soon with live music, cocktails, grand hors d’oeuvres, and caviar service—plus extravagant tea-and-Champagne service on weekends.

Northeast’s new Curio Collection by Hilton hotel sits a short walk (or Vespa ride, which is Stefanelli’s mode of transit) from his Michelin-starred Italian tasting room Masseria. The Officina chef will reopen downtown’s Greek fine-dining spot Philotimo—which suffered fire damage last year—some time in 2023 along with its adjacent wine and cocktail bar Kaimaki.

Upstairs at The Morrow is also available for private parties and buyouts with capacity for 150.
Nico Castro
Bite-sized gougeres.
Nico Castro

