A First-Ever Spinoff of Old Ebbitt Grill Is Coming to Reston

White House-adjacent Old Ebbitt Grill, the iconic crown jewel of Clyde’s Restaurant Group, is expanding for the first time in its centuries-old history.

The treasured D.C. institution’s second-ever location, dubbed Ebbitt House, will open at Reston Station in 2025 (1860 Reston Row Plaza, Reston, Virginia). The glassy new edition in suburbia will import Old Ebbitt’s popular menu of American classics, twice-a-day happy hours, oyster-fueled raw bar, and plentiful seafood towers. Billed as “a stylish modern spin” on the original, Ebbitt House will feature 300 seats inside, two bars, and room for 125 outside on its patio, which will also have its own bar.

Established in 1856, Old Ebbitt Grill is D.C.’s oldest saloon and one of the highest-grossing independent restaurants in the country, pulling in excess of $35 million a year.

Comstock’s sprawling, 80-acre mixed-use development near Metro’s Wiehle-Reston East Station is home to regional headquarters for titans like Google, Spotify, and Rolls-Royce of America, alongside restaurants like Founding Farmers and Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse with more on the way. Tim Steffan, COO of Comstock, says he’s had “a strong relationship with the Clyde’s Group dating back to the 1990s.”

Clyde’s, one of the longest-running restaurant groups in the U.S., opened its first restaurant in Georgetown in 1963. Today there are a dozen locations across D.C., Northern Virginia, and suburban Maryland, including the Tombs, 1789 Restaurant, Hamilton Live, and Clyde’s of Chevy Chase, Gallery Place, and Mark Center.

Clyde’s of Reston served its last crab cake at Reston Town Center last spring after a 31-year run, and Ebbitt House marks the brand’s anticipated return to the area. In 2020, two Clyde’s in Columbia closed, including one that had been around for 45 years.