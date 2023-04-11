Here Are the 2023 Rammy Awards Finalists

D.C.’s resident dining association announced the finalists for its 41st annual Rammy Awards, providing a snapshot of top performers and favorites across the local restaurant industry. The nominee ceremony returned to its longtime downtown venue, the Hamilton Live, on Monday, April 10. Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) will announce the winners during a black tie soiree on Sunday, July 9, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Nominees must be members of RAMW, and several categories have requirements regarding the length of time a restaurant has been operational; previous winners aren’t eligible to claim the same category for five years after a win. An anonymous panel of judges in food and media ultimately chooses nominees and honorees across most food and beverage categories.

For the first time, both the finalists and winners for five categories* are picked by the public —and don’t need to be paying RAMW members in order to qualify. That includes: Favorite Gathering Place of the Year, Best Brunch of the Year, Hottest Sandwich Spot, Best Bar (a new category for 2023), and Favorite Fast Bites of the Year. Voting for winners starts today, Tuesday, April 11, and runs through Wednesday, May 31.

More information on the awards process can be found here. And now, this year’s nominees:

New Restaurant of the Year:

Bar Ivy

Causa/Amazonia

Nama Ko

Opal

Rania

Chef of the Year:

Matt Adler, Caruso’s Grocery

Matt Conroy, Lutèce

Ryan Ratino, Bresca, Jônt

Jon Sybert, Tail Up Goat, Reveler’s Hour

Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit

Cocktail Program of the Year:

Jane Jane

Salt

Service Bar

Silver Lyan

The Green Zone

Beer Program of the Year:

Boundary Stone

Lost and Found

The Midlands Beer Garden

Shelter

Solace

Wine Program of the Year:

Era Wine Bar

Lulu’s Wine Garden

Primrose

Reveler’s Hour

St. Anselm

Rising Culinary Star of the Year:

Marcelle Afram, Shababi Palestinian Rotisserie Chicken

Masako Morishita, Perry’s

Kat Petonito, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells

Jessica and Alfredo Solis, Anafre, Mariscos 1133, Mezcalero

Elias Taddesse, Mélange, Doro Soul Food

Favorite Gathering Place of the Year*:

Chef Geoff’s

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

Moby Dick House of Kabob

Ruthie’s All Day

Tiki on 18th/The Game Sports Pub

Best Brunch of the Year*:

Circa

Founding Farmers

Maiz64

Seasons at Four Seasons

Urban Roast

Best Bar*

Exiles

Ivy and Coney

McClellan’s Retreat

Metrobar

Tap99

Favorite Fast Bites*:

Chef Skip 202

RASA

Roaming Rooster

Spice Kitchen West African Grill

Stellina Pizzeria

Hottest Sandwich Spot*:

Compliments Only

Fight Club

FishScale

Grazie Grazie

Soko Butcher

Employee of the Year:

Kodjo “Olivier” Etenda, The Popal Group

Crescencio Martinez, All Purpose Shaw

Nabil Moussa, Le Diplomate

Guillermo Mendoza, The Red Hen

Veronica Rodriguez, Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood

Manager of the Year:

Brittany Dye, Circa Foggy Bottom

Christine Kim, Service Bar

Snjezana Jaksic, Ambar Clarendon

Javier Perez, Jaleo

Cesare Sanchez, Maiz64

Service Program of the Year:

Chef Geoff’s

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Lutèce

Reveler’s Hour

Unconventional Diner

Casual Restaurant of the Year:

Bammy’s

Destino

Maketto

Pennyroyal Station

Tonari

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year:

Anju

Dauphine’s

L’Ardente

Moon Rabbit

Rooster and Owl

Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year:

Rochelle Cooper, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells

Sam Cooper, Bread Alley, Le Diplomate, St. Anselm

Bridie McCulla, Liberty Restaurant Group

Mary Mendoza, Bantam King, Hole in the Wall, Tonari

Teresa Velazquez, Baked and Wired, A Baked Joint

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year:

Blue Rock

Jônt

Oyster Oyster

The Dabney

Xiquet by Danny Lledó

Restaurateur of the Year:

Kyle Bailey, Jon Ball, Jeremy Carman, Gavin Coleman, and Paul Holder, Long Shot Hospitality

Greg Casten and Tony Cibel, Fish and Fire Food Group

Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira, Timber Pizza, Call Your Mother, Turu’s, Mercy Me

Zubair, Omar, Fatima, and Shamim Popal, The Popal Group

Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year:

Ecolab

Harmony Group

Keany Produce and Gourmet

MarginEdge

Saval Foodservice