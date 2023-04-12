Pioneering D.C. Bakery Bread Furst Is Coming to Dupont

Nearly a decade after opening the original in Van Ness, James Beard Award-winning baker Mark Furstenberg will bring his best-selling baguettes closer to city center for the first time.

Bread Furst’s surprise sophomore cafe will debut inside Dupont Circle’s red brick-framed Phillips Collection in early May (1600 21st Street NW). Furstenberg takes over the space most recently occupied by Lost Sock Roasters, which ran a temporary pop-up there since October. Bread Furst, however, plans to stay put at the cultural attraction “for the long haul,” owner Furstenberg tells Eater.

“Although I have never imagined expanding Bread Furst in any way, an overture from the Phillips Collection was more than I could resist,” says Furstenberg, who’s a longtime member of the iconic art museum and Dupont resident.

Open since 2014, his tiny cafe along upper Connecticut Avenue NW is a national standard-bearer for patiently baked breads that helped him earn the 2017 James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker in the U.S. His all-day menu has expanded past multigrain and sourdough to include cakes and pies, brunch bagels, chocolate croissants, cookies, and English muffins starting at 8 a.m. daily. Phillips Collection hours will be more abbreviated, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays.

Look for an imported cross-section of the same breads, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and coffee found in Van Ness, he says. The walk-up cafe will be open to the public, so customers can buy baked goods without paying the $16 admission to peruse Matisse and Picasso paintings in America’s first museum of modern art.

“We hope that we can be a cafe not only for members and patrons of the museum, but for the community as well,” he adds.

While the museum marks Bread Furst’s second brick-and-mortar shop to date, the bakery maintains a seasonal farmers market stand at Georgetown’s Rose Park from May to October. Bread Furst built out an impressive retail market during the pandemic, offering access to wholesalers for high-quality coffee and olive oil.