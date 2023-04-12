 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andy’s Pizza 2.0 in Shaw Has a Highball-Dispensing Machine

The popular pizza parlor’s new Northwest digs has a huge wall of wine and its biggest kitchen yet

by Tierney Plumb
Andy’s Pizza just relocated to a roomier location in Shaw.
Andy Brown

Local favorite Andy’s Pizza suddenly closed its pint-sized Shaw address in early April and just made a quick neighborhood comeback in a huge new location with a stylish patio.

The New York-style slice shop’s newly opened Shaw flagship, situated right across from its first-ever D.C. location and the legendary 9:30 Club, opened this week in the old Hazel space (808 V Street NW). Hours run late on weekends (until 3 a.m.) to cater to nightlife crowds. Shaw’s hotly-anticipated Atlantis concert venue, located a two-minute walk away, opens May 30 with a show headlined by Foo Fighters.

“We built a full bar, with all of our favorite things,” says owner Andy Brown. That includes an extensive list of drafts, (frozen) cocktails, and a crowd-pleasing soda machine that dispenses highballs. A 12-foot refrigerated wall full of bottled and canned beers joins a selection of 200 pizza-friendly wines that can be taken home or enjoyed on-site inside or across a spacious covered patio.

Andy’s is known for its 18-inch pies and individual slices in classic flavors and specials like a best-selling white pie with mozzarella, provolone, roasted cremini mushrooms, and caramelized onions. A 72-hour cold fermentation that offers a unique hint of tang helped Andy’s Pizza take home the top pie prize at the 2021 International Pizza Challenge.

Andy’s has quickly expanded since its 2018 debut in Tysons Galleria and can also be found at Atlas Brew Works in Navy Yard, inside a NoMa apartment building, the top of Adams Morgan’s nightlife corridor, and Old Town. Order takeout or delivery online.

Shaw hours are Monday to Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and until midnight on Thursday; and Friday to Saturday from noon to 3 a.m. and Sunday until 10 p.m. A two-day grand opening party this weekend (Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15) features a free slice with any bar purchase.

Andy’s Pizza first brought its popular pies to Shaw in early 2020.
Andy’s Pizza [official photo]
Andy’s in Shaw goes big on booze with vast selection of wines and beers.
Andy Brown

“We are coming from what I think was probably one of the smallest pizza shops in the city. Waiting for a pizza was cramped and not fun,” says Brown, adding “this is the biggest kitchen we’ve ever built.”

The original Andy’s in Shaw shared space with Whitlow’s DC, which is also relocating nearby to the huge corner building that formerly housed Brixton.

In other neighborhood news, Latin-leaning vegan restaurant Mita is slated to take over Shaw’s long-vacant Declaration space this summer. Chef Miguel Guerra tells Eater he plans to share more details soon.

