A surprise cast of all-new concessions is en route to Reagan National (DCA) and Dulles International (IAD), the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) announced on Wednesday, April 19.

Familiar D.C. favorites making their way to the Loudoun County airport include full-service editions of chef Fabio Trabocchi’s classy pasta parlor Sfoglina and Knead Hospitality + Design’s upscale American diner Gatsby, plus desserts from its NYC-based partner Mah Ze Dahr Bakery. Other well-known D.C. brands expanding to the newly Metro-connected airport on the Silver Line include gourmet grocer Union Kitchen and the Wharf’s Rappahannock Oyster Co.

Meanwhile, fresh options to fuel up Arlington’s DCA flyers include fast-casual burritos from NYC import Dos Toros Taqueria; ales and lagers from Ivy City’s solar-powered Atlas Brew Works; and caffeinated drinks from D.C.-wide chain Compass Coffee and Baltimore’s small-batch roaster Zeke’s Coffee.

A total of 24 newly announced food, beverage, and retail options — 10 at DCA and 14 at IAD— will start construction at the end of 2023. Opening timelines are unclear, as are the exact terminal and gate of each incoming concession (and potential dining deletions from the current concessions roster). Separately, Capital One’s previously announced airport lounges coming to DCA and IAD will feature tapas menus from celebrity chef José Andrés.

MWAA’s multi-year redevelopment program kicked off in 2022 and calls for 80 new retail and dining options at both airports by 2026. DCA’s revitalization centers around Concourses B, C, D and E in Terminal 2, with recent arrivals from Elevation Burger, Timber Pizza Co., and P.F. Chang’s.

The latest round of airports concessions awarded in conjunction with Marketplace Development includes:

Reagan National Airport

Dos Toros Taqueria: Founded in 2009 by two brothers from the Bay Area, the fast-casual chain scattered across the NY metro area serves burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads. The brand is scheduled to make a D.C. debut soon in Chinatown and Dupont.

Atlas Brew Works: The decade-old D.C. brewery, with locations in Ivy City and Navy Yard, will bring its beers to DCA alongside “healthy food options” (its longtime partner Andy’s Pizza is not mentioned in the announcement). Atlas expands across state lines for this first time this year with a new Alexandria, Virginia facility.

Zeke's Coffee: Baltimore's small, family-owned roaster debuts at DCA with coffee drinks and grab-and-go items.

Cava Mezze Grill: At DCA since 2015, the homegrown Mediterranean chain with customizable salads, pitas, and grains, adds an additional airport location.

Half Moon Empanadas: Empanadas made in-house daily.

Empanadas made in-house daily. Compass Coffee: Founded in 2014, the fast-growing D.C. cafe will serve breakfast items, salads, sandwiches, and baked goods.

Neighborgoods DC: The longtime D.C. brand will sell gifts, souvenirs, souvenirs, and apparel for all ages, plus gourmet packaged food.

Boss: Men and women's apparel, including a fitting room.

Men and women’s apparel, including a fitting room. DC Arts District Market: Apparel, gifts, and souvenirs with 24-hour automated retail.

Inside the Beltway: Travel essentials, healthy pre-packaged snacks, gifts, and accessories.

Dulles International Airport

• Gatsby: D.C.-based Knead Hospitality + Design’s glamorous, two-story diner across from Nationals Park since 2021 joins the IAD dining roster with a full-service Gatsby alongside its original pastry partner Mah Ze Dahr Bakery.

• Sfoglina: Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s Michelin Bib Gourmand-designated Italian restaurant, which maintains three area locations in Van Ness, downtown, and Rosslyn, Virginia, adds a full-service airport destination for its homemade pastas, wines, and spritzes.

• Rappahannock Oyster Co.: The Southwest Waterfront seafood standby, which closed its Union Market stall last year, adds a standalone spot for travelers to enjoy freshly shucked oysters from the Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay.

• Union Kitchen: D.C.-based grab-and-go market.

• Auntie Anne’s: Pretzel shop

• Potbelly: Fast-casual sandwich shop

• Freshii: The fast-casual franchise out of Canada slings bowls, smoothies, and vegan/gluten-free options.

• Starbucks

• Hudson and Hudson Nonstop: Two of three new newsstands will be equipped Amazon’s “just walk out” technology.

• Market 1962: Small grab-and-go market with pre-packaged snacks and convenience products.

• Brookstone: Personalized health and wellness electronics store.

• Ink by Hudson: A bookstore embracing popular culture and literature.