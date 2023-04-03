 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Call Your Mother’s First Virginia Store Resembles a Cute Little House

The hit bagel brand’s mini McLean deli joins a Rocky Mountains debut this spring

by Tierney Plumb
Call Your Mother will sling bagels out of this “Lil Deli” in McLean this spring.
Tim Casey

D.C.-born deli Call Your Mother brings its wood-fired bagels across the Potomac for the first time this spring.

The new pink-and-teal shop on wheels, dubbed “Lil Deli,” will park at the renovated Chesterbrook Shopping Center (6216 Old Dominion Drive, McLean, Virginia). An additional Virginia shop is coming to Old Town at a TBA address this year. The self-described “Jew-ish” deli breaks out of the DMV for the first time this spring with two locations in Denver, Colorado.

Bagels at Call Your Mother in Washington D.C.
CYM’s star product.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Its inaugural Virginia locale, opening in a few weeks, will feature a walk-up counter, full menu, and patio seating from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

“Locals have been asking for a Call Your Mother outpost in VA and the brand has answered,” per a spokesperson. The revamped shopping center is also home to a weeks-old South Block juice shop.

The wildly popular cafe fills its signature spheres with unexpected combos like candied salmon cream cheese or mashed avocado and Fritos. Other familiar favorites include bacon (or pastrami) egg and cheese sandwiches, fried potato latkes, chocolate babka muffins, and custom coffee blends from Lost Sock Roasters, plus a black-and-white cookie batter gelato collab with Dolcezza.

Co-founders Andrew Dana and James Beard-nominated chef Daniela Moreira, who also run Timber Pizza Co., sped up CYM’s store count during the pandemic. The Georgetown store drew national attention when it received a visit from President Joe Biden’s motorcade, and Call Your Mother counts Biden administration official Jeffrey Zients as an investor.

Named one of Eater’s Best Restaurants in America in 2019, the five-year-old flagship in Park View joins seven other locations (and farmers market stands) across D.C. and Maryland. The latest debuted in the old Little Red Fox space in upper Northwest this year.

Communal seating at Call Your Mother
The industrial-styled Park View original sports a Boca-meets-Brooklyn look with neon and tropical colors.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

More From Eater DC

The Latest

Rose Ave Bakery Relocates to Woodley Park — And More Openings

By Tierney Plumb

At Long Last, NoMa Finally Has a Nice Rooftop Bar

By Tierney Plumb

Here Are the 2023 James Beard Awards Finalists for D.C.

By Tierney Plumb

Georgetown Cupcake Quietly Closes NYC, LA Stores

By Andrea Adleman

A Canadian Embassy Chef Finds a New Home at H Street’s Irregardless

By Tierney Plumb

Unexpected Places to Find Great Sushi in D.C.

By Tierney Plumb

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater DC newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world