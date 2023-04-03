Call Your Mother’s First Virginia Store Resembles a Cute Little House

D.C.-born deli Call Your Mother brings its wood-fired bagels across the Potomac for the first time this spring.

The new pink-and-teal shop on wheels, dubbed “Lil Deli,” will park at the renovated Chesterbrook Shopping Center (6216 Old Dominion Drive, McLean, Virginia). An additional Virginia shop is coming to Old Town at a TBA address this year. The self-described “Jew-ish” deli breaks out of the DMV for the first time this spring with two locations in Denver, Colorado.

Its inaugural Virginia locale, opening in a few weeks, will feature a walk-up counter, full menu, and patio seating from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

“Locals have been asking for a Call Your Mother outpost in VA and the brand has answered,” per a spokesperson. The revamped shopping center is also home to a weeks-old South Block juice shop.

The wildly popular cafe fills its signature spheres with unexpected combos like candied salmon cream cheese or mashed avocado and Fritos. Other familiar favorites include bacon (or pastrami) egg and cheese sandwiches, fried potato latkes, chocolate babka muffins, and custom coffee blends from Lost Sock Roasters, plus a black-and-white cookie batter gelato collab with Dolcezza.

Co-founders Andrew Dana and James Beard-nominated chef Daniela Moreira, who also run Timber Pizza Co., sped up CYM’s store count during the pandemic. The Georgetown store drew national attention when it received a visit from President Joe Biden’s motorcade, and Call Your Mother counts Biden administration official Jeffrey Zients as an investor.

Named one of Eater’s Best Restaurants in America in 2019, the five-year-old flagship in Park View joins seven other locations (and farmers market stands) across D.C. and Maryland. The latest debuted in the old Little Red Fox space in upper Northwest this year.