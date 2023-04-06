 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Navy Yard’s Southern Staple Due South Is En Route to Chevy Chase

The bourbon-fueled hangout has another area location in the works

by Tierney Plumb
The original Due South in Navy Yard is known for its slow-smoked barbecue.
Due South, Navy Yard’s sprawling destination for whiskeys and smoked meats since 2015, will expand across town later this year.

Due South’s sophomore edition in Chevy Chase hopes to debut by the end of 2023, owner Bo Blair tells Eater. The prolific D.C. restaurateur also runs sandwich shop Jetties, which has an upper Northwest location near the incoming Due South (5708 Wisconsin Avenue).

The 3,400-square-foot Southeast original with a big patio is known for its long list of drafts, brown spirits (including its own label of rye), and best-selling smoked wings with a dry rub and Alabama white sauce. Other favorites from longtime chef-partner Rusty Holman include shrimp and grits, pimento-and-bacon burgers, po’boys, and all sorts of biscuit sandwiches for brunch. A smoker sends out regional barbecue favorites like Texas-style brisket, Carolina-style pulled pork, and salt-and-pepper baby back ribs, with sides like potato salad, braised collard greens, corn muffins, and sauces.

Blair’s Georgetown Events hospitality group is also behind late-night taco chain Surfside, the open-air Bullpen near Nationals Park, and Spring Valley’s New England-meets-Baja California restaurant Millie’s, which has a whole golf-themed menu dedicated to the Masters Tournament this week.

