Navy Yard’s New Trouble Bird Realizes Customers Crave Cocktails Over Food

The team behind Navy Yard’s 40-seat cocktail nest Trouble Bird has quickly learned the neighborhood wants its boozy drinks over bao.

D.C. sommelier and restaurateur Brent Kroll turned to disco balls and the cocktail prowess of Silver Lyan alums Justin Cara-Donna and Andrew Hurn to transform his Maxwell Park wine bar into Trouble Bird at the tail end of February (1346 4th Street SE). The inaugural “Breakfast for Dinner” drink theme is still going strong, featuring everything from a “flapjack” bourbon-and-mezcal Old Fashioned stacked with brown butter, maple, and buckwheat bitters to a crowd-pleasing “Everything Bagel Sazerac” coupe comprised of sesame aquavit and chive gomme.

Trouble Bird opened with a Thai-Italian menu by Maketto alum Ben Plyraharn, but with a tiny kitchen and dense dining competition like Michelin-rated Albi next door, it was soon evident that food fits best in a small supporting role. Kroll plays up bubbles big time at his new Shaw bar Pop, where a mini food menu draws inspiration from American fast-food favorites like In-N-Out and Taco Bell.

Trouble Bird’s team has drastically downsized dishes in favor of fast, cheffed-up drinking snacks through last call like laab spice-dusted Chex mix, peanuts roasted with togarashi, and shishito peppers. Aged prosciutto and a decadent carbonara panini made the cut, but squash arancini, fried chicken bao, and polenta fries did not. Large-format drinks like a “Champagne Julep” also didn’t make sense in the shot-sized space, whereas wines by the half-bottle do.

Party-starting boilermakers have also proven to be wildly popular since day one. Pair beers with an “improved” green tea or “glitterschlager” shooter made of cinnamon and mezcal for $5 more.

Here’s a closer look at three liquid (and slushy) standouts at Trouble Bird:

Cosmo Swizzle

Keeping the vodka, cranberry, and triple sec components of classic made famous by Sex and the City, refreshing and spiced falernum and bitters add some depth and warmth. “The modern classic goes on vacation,” says Hurn.

Frozen swirl

Two slushy cocktails churn behind the bar at a time. A pink-ish “Neptune” is a classic from the tiki lexicon, says Hurn, featuring London dry gin, passion fruit, orgeat, and a touch of ube for depth and a more earthen base. Its pearly white “Oaxaca-Chillin” counterpart pays tribute to the slushy “Penichillin” invented at Brooklyn’s Diamond Reef, the dearly missed tiki bar that closed during the pandemic. Trouble Bird’s take retains the citrusy-honey ginger goodness and swaps the whiskey for a blend of tequila and mezcal, he says.

Morning Glory Colada

Billed as a “whisky sour meets a painkiller,” piña colada base flavors of banana and coconut water pair well with classic whisky made the Scottish way. The drink wraps up with a rich foam of coconut milk, pineapple, and a dash of fresh nutmeg.

—Emily Wishingrad contributed to this report