An Egg-Everything Indian Street Food Joint Hatches in D.C. This Fall

Fresh on a nationwide expansion kick, Chicago-born Eggholic is set to drop down in D.C. soon.

The Dupont location is scheduled to open in October (1990 M Street NW), its team tells Eater. Customers will get an all-day egg fix well into the night, with hours tentatively planned for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Eggholic’s Indian founders, cousins Bhagyesh and Lay Patel, sling egg-based dishes typically found in lahris (street carts) in their native Ahmedabad. Its 50-item menu covers omelets, scrambles, curries, burritos, biryanis, rice dishes, roti wraps, and double-decker sandwiches. The best-selling surti gotalo plate tops two sunnyside-up eggs on a rich base of red egg curry cooked with butter, ginger, tomato, chiles, and shredded eggs. The acclaimed Anda Masala grilled sandwich layers chopped egg with masala, cubed cucumber and bell peppers, and American cheese.

Dinnertime specialties include a mint-infused rice entree with egg, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. There are also vegetarian, paneer, and halal chicken options, plus chais and nutty lassis to drink.

Since its start in 2018, the cult chain has ballooned to nine locations across the U.S. A local edition popped in Chantilly, Virginia last year, and D.C. is one of eight other nationwide franchises set to open soon. Each sunny design includes bright yellow ceilings, sleek woods, white metal chairs, and playful menu riffs on popular movie quotes written Indian languages. In Queens, New York, that includes “Please accept my gotalo” (in lieu of “gift”) from the 2009 hit 3 Idiots.

D.C. is already home to fast-casual Indian street foods from local chain Rasa and Penn Quarter’s Bindaas Bowls and Rolls, but Eggholic’s yolky element brings something new to the table.