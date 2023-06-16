Michelin-Starred Albi Adds a Dreamy New Den for Sweets and Arak Service

Albi, Navy Yard’s wood-fired Middle Eastern marvel from decorated chef Michael Rafidi, just grew with the addition of a chic cocktail-and-dessert lounge it’s calling Saha.

The first-come, first-serve counterpart, which means “cheers” in Arabic, sits in a newly renovated space that formerly functioned as 3-year-old Albi’s private dining room. The wood-framed extension is especially significant for fans of the high-end, Resy-enabled Levantine restaurant, which largely limits walk-ins to its 11-seat bar. Saha caters to folks stopping in for just a drink and bite, or those grabbing glass of wine before their next-door reservation (or an after-dinner dessert). Hours follow that of Albi’s: Tuesday to Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (1346 4th Street SE).

Saha exclusively showcases Albi’s full bar and dessert menus. Arak, the popular Middle Eastern distilled spirit with cooling notes of anise and licorice, takes center stage at Saha with eight to 10 selections from Lebanon and Palestine.

Other liquid highlights include the “No Sleep ‘Til Beirut” dessert drink made with coconut rum, Turkish coffee, orgeat, and amaro nonino; crowd-pleasing Za’atar-tini; Halab margarita (rhubarb, lime, sumac-pepper liqueur); and hard-to-find Eastern Mediterranean wines. Decadent desserts include labne and tahini soft serve in gorgeous glassware, sharable brown butter k’nafeh, and small bites like cinnamon-walnut baklawa, strawberry-rose Turkish delight, and orange-date ma’amoul.

The casual new drinking den offers a small taste of what’s in store at La’ Shukran, Rafidi’s funky, high-energy rooftop oasis coming to the Union Market district this year. Situated above his incoming headquarters for sibling cafe Yellow, the 80-seat party pad will feature a bar fueled on Levantine wines and arak along with late-night DJs spinning Middle Eastern music.

Meanwhile, Rafidi’s savory selection of a la carte and multi-course options prepared over a wood-burning hearth continue to reside at Albi only. Rafidi, this year’s sole area James Beard Awards finalist for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic, is known for his snack-sized lamb kefta kebabs speared on cinnamon sticks, pita with spreads, and chermoula black bass. For the June edition of Albi’s guest chef series Habibi Sofra Club last weekend, Rafidi collaborated with Oyster Oyster’s Rob Rubba on a vegetarian feast — just days after the Shaw chef took home the top James Beard Awards title of best chef in the country.