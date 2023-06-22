 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Bavarian Biergarten With Peruvian Flair Pops Open in Old Town Soon

Alexandria Bier Garden taps the kegs on Thursday, July 13

by Tierney Plumb
Steins of Munich-made Hofbräu beer.
Alexandria Bier Garden

The team behind a lively Peruvian chain brings a giant new biergarten to Old Town next month.

Alexandria Bier Garden brings Bavarian bar foods to Old Town.
Alexandria Bier Garden

Alexandria Bier Garden (701 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia) will open with a robust selection of German brews like Hofbräu, Weihenstephan, Schöfferhofer, and Paulaner poured in huge steins, alongside a list of cocktails, domestic beers, and wines.

Alexandria Bier Garden comes from Fito Garcia, Augusto Campo, and executive chef Michael Ciuffardi, who run Peruvian hotspot Inca Social in Arlington and Vienna. Garcia also runs Courtside Social in Arlington and tap room High Side in Fairfax City.

Ciuffardi taps into his Peruvian background with a lomo saltado-leaning “Alexandria Stir Fry,” joined by Bavarian-style bar food like bacon-topped flatbreads, big braided pretzels, and “Wurst Gebratener Reis” (fried rice, German sausage, and a fried egg).

The 300-seat space will grow this fall with the arrival of a newly constructed rooftop patio, which plans to open by Oktoberfest.

The location was most recently home to short-lived German restaurant Village Brauhaus, and a tapas spot and medieval-themed restaurant before that.

Alexandria Bier Garden beer-stein logo honors the space’s past with a medieval-style crest alongside a lion and wolf, paying tribute to the building’s Spanish roots and Garcia’s first name (which means “wolf” in Spanish).

Weekly events include comedy night on Mondays, baby keg specials on Thursdays, and two-liter boots for $5 on Fridays, along with live music each weekend. Alexandria Bier Garden will also import its popular Thursday ladies’ night feature from sibling IncaSocial, which does $2 margaritas all night.

The historic Old Town neighborhood is experiencing a dining renaissance as of late, with fresh options for French (Josephine), slow-roasted ribeye hoagies (Eddie’s Little Shop and Deli), and pasta (Thompson Italian).

Bacon-topped flatbread at Alexandria Bier Garden.
Alexandria Bier Garden
Fried tenders and fries at Alexandria Bier Garden.
Alexandria Bier Garden
Rounds of shots at Alexandria Bier Garden.
Alexandria Bier Garden
Beers start flowing at Alexandria Bier Garden on Thursday, July 13.
Alexandria Bier Garden

