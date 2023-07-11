The Salt Line Pulls Up to Bethesda With Late-Night Hours and Squid Salads

Navy Yard-born raw bar and sustainable seafood restaurant the Salt Line expands to Maryland on Tuesday, July 11, with the opening of an anticipated locale on Bethesda Row.

The 7,500-square-foot nautical venture imports summer-ready favorites found at the 6-year-old riverfront original next to Nationals Park, including lobster rolls, seafood towers, smash burgers, baked clams, and beloved “stuffies” — a New England staple featuring baked middleneck clams, smoked linguica, lemon, bread crumbs, and parmesan. The Salt Line brand broke into Virginia in 2021 with a Ballston offshoot, and Maryland’s arrival makes three (7284 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland).

Executive chef Eric McKamey and Long Shot Hospitality chef-partner Kyle Bailey bring Bethesda a fresh lineup of appetizers like a grilled giant squid salad and crudos like a kombu-cured kanpachi with toasted pistachio, nori tempura, leeks, and coriander vinaigrette. Marylanders get a first taste of Salt Line’s new Maine peekytoe crab roll, too.

The dinner menu also carves out room for baked crab dip, Portuguese stew, a local heirloom tomato salad, bucatini with clams, and Bailey’s popular Nashville-hot soft shell crab entree that’s still around for the summer season. Dinner service kicks off daily at 4 p.m., with lunch and brunch joining the mix at a later date.

The new location also introduces a special late-night menu — a rare feature for the Maryland suburb — with half-priced oysters, $10 espresso martinis, and $5 Narragansett beers. Available to walk-ins from 9:30 p.m. to close (until midnight Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday).

East Coast bivalves plucked from Maryland, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts take center stage at a shucking station shaped like a luxury Chris-Craft boat.

A seafaring look from GrizForm Design Architects includes mahogany paneling, blue tones, brass fixtures, booths resembling yacht seats, and vintage oil paintings. A huge U-shaped bar sends out coastal cocktails like a Cape Codder G&T, blue cheese martini, and sbagliato spritz, plus plenty of beers, wines, and selection of crowd-pleasing oyster shooters. Reserve a seat online.