The Wharf Welcomes a Summer-Ready Rum Bar Just Feet From the Water

D.C. bar vet Todd Thrasher, the force behind the Southwest Waterfront’s high-energy tropical perch Tiki TNT and his eponymous distillery since 2017, moves even closer to the Potomac this summer with the addition of a rum-fueled trailer parked right on Market Pier (101 Market Square SW).

Thrasher’s Mobile Rum Bar, a fully restored trailer with a slick black finish and party barge shape, stays put on the wood-planked dock while neighboring boats move in and out of their slips.

The new island-style setup with drinks to match operates Wednesdays to Thursdays (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.); Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m.; and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thrasher’s award-winning white rum — distilled a few steps away past that iconic “Make Rum Not War” brick pillar — makes its way into much of the liquid and frozen lineup ($14-$15). The slushy selection includes a pina colada, strawberry daiquiri, or Miami Vice swirl of the two. Thrasher’s six collection of rums are also available for tasting ($9), joined by a small selection of beer and wine.

For cocktail inspiration, well-traveled Thrasher turned to the West Indies shore bars he goes to with his wife, Maria, during their deep-diving scuba expeditions. The Blue Corner, named for the beloved barrier reef in Palau, features Thrasher’s white and coconut rums, coconut water, spirulina powder, and pineapple.

The No Straws for the Plastic Island, a blend of Thrasher’s Green Spiced rum, Midori, pineapple, lemon, and lime, is especially meaningful to Thrasher. His neighbor’s granddaughter was diagnosed with an extremely rare degenerative disease called DHDDS, and 100-percent of proceeds go towards finding the cure.

See menu below: