D.C. Restaurants Raising Funds to Assist in Maui Wildfire Disaster Relief

As the death toll rises and monetary damages climb into the billions, the Maui wildfire has officially been categorized as one of the top 10 deadliest U.S. wildfires on record since 1871, according to newly released data from the National Fire Protection Association. The disaster particularly affected the town of Lāhainā, where many Native Hawaiian communities have lived for generations.

To help support Maui residents needing aid following the wildfire, several D.C. restaurants and small businesses are taking part in fundraising efforts. Funds go toward nonprofits that are working on-the-ground in Hawai’i as the devastating effects of the Lāhainā wildfire continue to unfold.

Wednesday, August 23

Sticky Fingers Diner is hosting “More Than Love,” a relief benefit for Maui, complete with a live auction and live entertainment from DJ Phil, August 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tara Hoot will be the auctioneer for the night; guests can enjoy drink and food specials with a portion of the proceeds being donated. All donated funds will be matched four times by an anonymous donor. (406 H Street NE)

Friday, August 25 and Thursday, August 31

Metrobar and Kam & 46 are raising funds to assist Maui wildfire survivors. A portion of sales from all draft beers will be sent to the Hawaii Community Foundation. Or, donate directly via the Eventbrite link, which will be added to the total. (640 Rhode Island Avenue NE, Edgewood)

Ongoing

The folks behind Fat Fish have organized “A Taste of Home” fundraiser in support of Chef Lucas, who brings a taste of Maui to D.C. with two of the restaurant’s signature items: the Maui Coconut Krispy Treat and Maui Musubi. Both will be offered for in-store pickup to anyone contributing $10 or more to the fundraiser. Alternatively, customers can order a Maui Relief Musubi or Maui Relief Coconut Crispy Treat online or in-store; 100 percent of proceeds for these items will go to World Central Kitchen. (1 Market Square SW, The Wharf)

Satisfy dessert cravings with a Maui Pineapple Rum Cake, a limited time only offering from Red Truck Rural Bakery. All net proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen’s on-the-ground relief efforts in Hawai’i. Order cakes now; nationwide shipping is set to begin August 21. The bakery will also have these in both stores starting Saturday, August 19. Calling ahead to preorder is recommended. (8368 W. Main Street, Marshall, Virginia; 22 Waterloo Street, Warrenton, Virginia)

The poké and Hawaiian food favorite Abunai announced it’s supporting a campaign called Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund. Customers may make a contribution by selecting the “Round Up” option during checkout when dining in or ordering online. (1920 L St NW)