DC Central Kitchen Announces Its 2023 Capital Food Fight Contenders

DC Central Kitchen’s biggest annual fundraiser returns to the Anthem for its 19th edition on Thursday, November 9, with chefs José Andrés and Spike Mendelsohn back as celebrity hosts. Going head-to-head at this year’s live culinary battle are local chefs Ed Reavis (Money Muscle BBQ, All Set, Fryer’s Roadside), 101 Hospitality Group’s Rachel Bindel (Michele’s, Gravitas, Bakers Daughter), Carlos Camacho (dLeña), and Ria Montes (Estuary), who will prepare dishes based on secret ingredients. Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio, Iron Chef America winner Justin Sutherland, and former Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman are signed on as judges. Tickets to the 2023 Capital Food Fight presented by Instacart go on sale Tuesday, September 5, and all event proceeds support DC Central Kitchen’s local fight against poverty and hunger. General admission tickets are $325 (with VIP access for $550) and includes fare from more than 80 top restaurants.

Doughnuts descend on Foggy Bottom

Sweets startup Handcraft Doughnuts is moving to more visible D.C. digs next month. The small-batch doughnut shop from husband-wife team Kara Terrell and Ike Emejuru will start serving spheres in Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall on September 1 through November 30 (Thursdays to Sundays, from 10:30 a.m. until sellout). Its executive pastry chef Jared Rubin, an alum of NYC’s Gramercy Tavern and Bouchon Bakery, puts artistic spins on flavors like PB&J and lemon meringue. The last day for online orders from its birthplace in Northeast’s Union Kitchen is Thursday, August 31.

Pitango is coming to the Southwest Waterfront

Pitango Gelato & Cafe will start scooping on the Wharf next spring, per signage spotted this week. The fast-growing Italian gelato, sorbet, and (Vigilante) coffee shop also maintains locations in Penn Quarter, Adams Morgan, Bethesda, Reston, and Baltimore. Current cone competition at the Wharf includes Kilwins and Ben & Jerry’s.

Ocean City nets a luxe beachfront restaurant

If a trip to Ocean City is in the cards this Labor Day weekend, consider getting a first taste of Ashore Resort and Beach Club’s splashy new Tide Room. The coastal hangout, opening Friday, September 1, bills itself as “the region’s only exclusive beachfront restaurant” with an outdoor terrace offering unobstructed views of the ocean. Executive chef Ronald Marvel Jr., who formerly cooked at the Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, sprinkles lots of Maryland crab across the Tide Room’s all-day menus along with halibut, blackened rockfish, mussels, and seafood linguine. For brunch, a Chesapeake Mary comes garnished with a bacon-wrapped shrimp.