Where to Find D.C. Food and Drink Deals During a (Very Likely) Government Shutdown

Government funding runs out at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, October 1, and there’s still no clear congressional plan in sight in order to avoid a widespread shutdown. With millions of federal employees and military families facing a pause in their pay, D.C. bars and restaurants are doing their part to help alleviate the blow.

While some participating establishments require a government ID in order to partake in deals, others do not. “With so many contractors out there it’d be impossible to check, plus — it’s the spirit of it all,” says a rep for H2-Collective, which is offering shutdown deals at El Rey, Brighton, and American Ice Co.

The last major shutdown ended in January 2019 under then-President Donald Trump and was the longest in history, lasting for 34 days. As the prospect of another edges closer, here’s a running list of bars and restaurants planning to offer shutdown specials.

Carmine’s

Penn Quarter’s family-style Italian restaurant will offer all-day happy hour pricing during the duration of a potential shutdown. Specials include $5 meatball sliders and two frozen cocktails ($8): a berry Cosmo called “Here We Go Again” and “The Essential Worker” peach bellini. Happy hour prices are available for everyone and at the bar only. 425 7th Street NW

American Ice Co.

Swing by the Shaw dive for a $25 comfort combo of swachos (regular or veggie) and pitcher of Narragansett beer. 917 V Street NW

The Brighton

The Southwest Waterfront bar offers 10-percent discounts on all food items and offers a themed “Red, White, and Blew It” punch for $10. 949 Wharf Street SW

Tight Five Pub

The Adams Morgan sports bar will offer all-night happy hour pricing on drinks and open up early for all Rugby World Cup matches. 2471 18th Street NW

El Rey

Shaw’s Mexican eatery offers three tacos for $10. 919 U Street NW

The Ballston locale runs a shutdown happy hour (Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) with $8 house margaritas; $5.50 sangrias, micheladas, and draft beers; and $2 off nachos, chips and guac, tortas, and quesadillas. 4201 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia

All Set Restaurant & Bar

The Silver Spring raw bar offers all-day happy hour prices at the bar to federal workers who flash an ID. Opt for $2 oysters on the half shell, $8 cocktails, and $20 fishbowl cocktails. Chef Ed Reavis also sends out Carolina-style pulled pork sliders, loaded sweet potato fries topped with his Money Muscle BBQ beef brisket, and chickpea fries. 8630 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, Maryland

Brookland’s Finest

The Northeast neighborhood favorite extends its weekday happy hour (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday to Thursday and until 4 p.m. on Friday) and serves a stress-relieving lavender cocktail called Aromatherapy. Happy hour deals include $6 drafts and canned beers, $7 rail drinks, $10 house cocktails, and $10 wines by the glass. 3126 12th Street NE

La Bise

The modern French restaurant next to the White House offers complimentary gougeres to customers who show a government ID. The savory cream puffs, four to an order, come filled with a 36-month aged cheese and are available during all operational hours. 800 Connecticut Avenue NW