NYC Cookie Connoisseur Chip City Touches Down in D.C. Starting This Fall

Starting this fall, NYC-based chain Chip City sprinkles its cult cookies across the D.C. area for the first time with a flurry of newly announced standalone stores.

Chip City is scheduled to open in Bethesda on Elm Street in October, followed by an Arlington locale on Clarendon Boulevard in November. A third shop, opening winter 2024, will sit in The Village at Shirlington (4014 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, Virginia).

Chip City, formerly known as Chip NYC, got its start in Astoria, Queens in 2017. The fast-growing cookie congomlerate has since expanded around New York City, New Jersey, and most recently Boston, with 20 locations to date. Last fall, Shake Shack and Union Square Hospitality Group founder Danny Meyer backed the brand with $10 million to fuel growth going forward.

The menu showcases core cookies chock full of chocolate or peanut butter, but Chip City is best known for its wacky weekly flavor drops that regularly command long lines in Manhattan. Right now that includes “Teddy-Fetti” topped with two Teddy Grahams and cookie butter with Biscoff. In all, Chip City showcases more than 40 different flavors like s’mores, Nutella sea salt, peanut butter and jelly, lemon berry, and blueberry cheesecake.

Chip City is the latest NYC-born sweets shop to expand to the D.C. area. Levain Bakery first brought its extravagant, palm-sized cookies to Georgetown in 2020, and another location in Bethesda soon followed.