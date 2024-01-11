D.C.’s Greek Craze Continues With the Arrival of Fast-Casual Pita Place Greco

A beloved Boston brand best known for its giant gyros and loukoumades (Greek-style doughnut holes) enters D.C.’s booming Greek scene next week.

Quick-serve Greco Truly Greek makes its first foray outside of Massachusetts on Monday, January 15, in Georgetown (1335 Wisconsin Avenue NW). A second newly announced D.C. locale will open in the Union Market district some time this spring or summer (1285 4th Street NE).

The growing chain that packs portable pitas with its famed fries and all sorts of proteins (pork, chicken, lamb, ground beef) also specializes in pita plates, marinated souvlaki skewers or feasts, Greek salads, avgolemono soup, iced coffee, and sides like halloumi, zucchini chips, and feta-flanked fries dusted with oregano.

Sizable orders include a trio of lamb chops with fries, horiatiki salad, tzatziki, and pita bread. A retail section is stocked with imported sweets, sea salt, Nescafe, and Greco’s own private-label olive oil produced by farms in Sparta.

The bright, airy replacement to a former &pizza offers room for 30 across 2,000 square feet. Daily hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On opening day, guests can get a gyro for $1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greco Truly Greek debuted in 2017 and currently boasts four locations across the Boston area. Xenia Greek Hospitality’s owners Demetri Tsolakis and Stefanos Oungrinis are also behind polished sit-down spots Krasi Meze + Wine, Hecate cocktail bar, and Bar Vlaha.

The Mediterranean cuisine is clearly having a moment in D.C., so Greco’s timing couldn’t be better. Greek-themed newcomers around town include casual meze bar Meli in Adams Morgan, massive Limani at the Wharf, and seafood-studded showpiece Balos in Dupont.

Chef Nick Stefanelli’s luxe Philotimo recently reopened in Midtown Center after going offline for over a year, but now the revived Greek restaurant appears to be at risk of closing again. Per an explosive new report from the Washington Business Journal, the downtown landlord is taking legal action to evict Philotimo over alleged unpaid rent.