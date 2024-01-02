D.C. Dining Experts Call Out The Most Anticipated 2024 Restaurant Openings

Following an Eater tradition, we asked a group of restaurant critics, journalists, bloggers, and industry pros to weigh in on the year in food. Their answers to an annual “Year in Eater” survey will be revealed in several posts this month. Next up, the group lists the restaurant debuts they are most excited about for 2024.

Tom Sietsema, Washington Post food critic: I’m (not so) patiently waiting to see what Oliver Pastan, son of tastemaker Peter Pastan, cooks up at his forthcoming restaurant in Mt. Pleasant.

Ann Limpert, Washingtonian executive food editor and critic: The bigger 2Fifty in DC, the return of Your Only Friend, Bar Del Monte in Mount Pleasant, Uchi’s sushi bar at the Square, and the arrival of Keith McNally.

Tim Carman, Washington Post reporter and columnist: I’d be fooling myself if I said any place other than 2Fifty Texas BBQ, which is expected to open a location in the former Toscana Market space in Mt. Vernon Triangle, perhaps as early as mid-January. Owners Debby Portillo Gonzalez and Fernando Gonzalez will feature meats smoked at their Riverdale Park location, but they plan to push back against the naysayers – insurance companies, regulators, you name it — to allow them to install real, off-set smokers at the new site. If it comes to pass, 2Fifty will redefine how barbecue is prepared within D.C.’s borders.

Jessica Sidman, Washingtonian food editor: Pascual, a Mexican restaurant in Capitol Hill from the team behind Lutèce.

Nycci Nellis, TheListAreYouOnIt.com publisher: The Nancy Silverton & Stephen Starr collab - Osteria Mozza and Italian Market in the former Dean & Deluca space in Georgetown ... and Aventino in Bethesda. Roman-inspired cuisine created by Mikey Friedman that is basically in my backyard. Leaving my neighborhood will be tough between that and the recently opened Salt Line Bethesda.

Amanda Gomez, DCist reporter: The contemporary Mexican restaurant, Pascual, by chefs Isabel Coss and Matt Conroy of Lutèce and The Popal Group of Lapis. My favorite restaurant ever is Mexico City’s Pujol. That Coss worked there and is now showcasing her talent and the food of her home country is exciting!

Paola Velez, Author, owner of Smallorchids INC and co-founder of Bakers Against Racism: Chef Isabel is opening Pascaul, a love letter to her hometown Mexico. Absolutely cannot wait to become a regular there!

David Hagedorn, Arlington Magazine/Bethesda Magazine dining columnist: Looking forward to David Guas’s Neutral Ground, Mike Friedman’s Aventino and Minetta Tavern, but I’m most excited for Oliver Pastan’s Bar del Monte, which opens three blocks from my house in January, and, also on Mount Pleasant Street, Joia Burger, which Purple Patch owner Patrice Cleary’s will be opening soon.

Rick Chessen, Rick Eats DC blogger: Pastis. I know it’s a NYC import but it’s a good one. We can never have too many places that make great fries and I’m looking forward to trying that steak sandwich.

Angie Duran, Women of Wine co-founder: We’re all excited for Reverie, right? Can’t wait for Moon Rabbit and Pascual. Osteria Mozza, Chef Silverton, we’re waiting for you! Last but not least, super excited about Urban Grape coming to D.C.