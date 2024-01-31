Ballston’s Cafe Boom Continues With the Arrival of Pastry Sensation Roggenart

Maryland-based Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro and Café crosses state lines for the first time this winter with a new Northern Virginia location. The Ballston storefront (4401 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington) specializes in coffees, buttery breakfast sandwiches, omelets, oven-baked melts, and cast-iron sandwiches. Delights made daily include gooey gruyere croissants built with bacon and fluffy Danishes stuffed with sweet cheese. Roggenart, which means “the art of rye” in German, operates four locales across Baltimore and Howard Counties and comes from Serbian-born owner Nemanja Popov. Seven years later, Roggenart is ready to expand closer to D.C. with an Arlington edition (open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily) and is currently in hiring mode.

Here’s a closer look at other daytime newcomers a short walk from the Ballston-MU Metro station:

800 N. Glebe Road

The popular Seoul, Korea coffee shop picked Ballston for its first permanent U.S. location. Open since December, Gute Leute specializes in teas, espressos, and lattes, along with a unique sipping experience on weekends only. The three-cup “omakase” tasting of seasonal coffee creations — and one to-go — is already a sold-out success (reserve the $20 offering here). Local franchisees Sang and Sean Moon first tested out the 3-year-old brand stateside with pop-ups in NYC, per ArlNow, and the new standalone locale will eventually add an assortment of croissants, breakfast sandwiches, and pastries.

Parked at the 4000 block of Wilson Boulevard

A shiny red tricycle slinging Turkish coffee and baklava pulled up to Ballston last summer. Ballstonian comes from longtime Ballston resident and renaissance man Isa Seyran, an author, playwright, and hospitality vet who’s worked at top D.C. restaurants like Rasika, Fiola Mare, and Zaytinya. His custom coffee cart typically starts pouring at 8 a.m., rain or shine, but check social media for updates. Rotating hits this winter have included a caramel hot chocolate with a shot of Turkish coffee.

