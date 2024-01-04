Cult Chicken Chain Raising Cane’s Nears D.C. Debut

Raising Cane’s, the Louisiana-born poultry sensation with over 700 U.S. outposts, brings its destination chicken tenders to the nation’s capital for the first time next week. The long-awaited location, two years in the making, touches down inside Union Station on Tuesday, January 9.

D.C.’s inaugural Raising Cane’s, which is also the first one inside a transit hub, will sit on the east side ground level near the Amtrak train terminals; daily hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (50 Massachusetts Avenue NE).

The fast-casual’s straightforward offering is crispy chicken fingers and fries that are sure to give existing Union Station tenant Chick-fil-A a run for its money. Strips get brined for 24 hours before they’re battered and fried, and its chicken claims to never be frozen. Carb-centric combo sets contain 3, 4, or 6 chicken fingers (or sandwich), crinkle-cut fries, a container of coleslaw, dipper, garlicky Texas toast, and a drink. The dangerously good sweet tea and sauces alone have their own devoted following. Meal boxes start at $10.99.

Founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, the chain now boasts more than 760 restaurants in 37 states, the Middle East, and Guam. Look for 100 more to open in several new markets this year. There’s no other incoming D.C. locations to report at this time, adds a rep. The brand made its DMV debut last month out in Sterling, Virginia and immediately commanded long lines.

At the smaller D.C. edition, on-the-go commuters won’t have as much time to wait. Diners can eat on standing tables while viewing a dozen Union Station illustrations by renowned architectural artist Carlos Diniz. Get there early on opening day at 7 a.m. for a chance to win free Cane’s for a year. Twenty winners will be selected at random from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The first 200 customers in line at 9 a.m. get a special edition hat to commemorate the occasion. Other opening day festivities include an appearance by Screech, the Washington Nationals’ team mascot, live DJ, photo booth, and more giveaways.

Here’s a first look at the D.C. menu and pricing: