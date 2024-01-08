Seafood Institution Pesce Returns to Dupont Under New Ownership

Dearly missed Pesce makes a surprise comeback in D.C. this month, with the treasured fish house set to reemerge in its original Dupont neighborhood.

Newly named Pesce Seafood House takes over the prime corner most recently home to Brine, the short-lived raw bar that served its last oyster on November 11 along with its original locale on H Street NE.

Judita Doliveira, Brine’s former general manager and a longtime Pesce employee, steps in as the sole new operator. She says she maintains a “wonderful relationship” with building owner Aaron McGovern, the D.C. restaurant vet who long ran Russia House in the same site before replacing it with his critically acclaimed Brine last year.

The nautical newcomer will continue to seat 47 across two dining rooms and a bar, plus a seven-seat private patio out front (1800 Connecticut Avenue NW). “We are a small fish, but a very strong fish,” Doliveira tells Eater.

Pesce was first founded over 30 years ago by famed French chef Jean Louis Palladin and Roberto Donna, who Doliveira worked under for two decades until 2018. Chef Andrew LaPorta then took over until his untimely death in 2021, which resulted in Pesce’s ultimate closure. (Its P Street NW address, located a few blocks away from the reboot, recently welcomed modern Mexican restaurant Amparo Fondita.)

Doliveira calls Regine Palladin, Jean Louis’s widow, one of her “biggest mentors.” With Palladin’s blessing to revive the historic Pesce name, Doliveira plans to pay homage to the storied classic with a “little more twists and menu choices.”

Think lots of glistening crudo, tartares, and fresh sardines and anchovies. Grilled sardines prepared with butter and garlic were a longtime hit at Pesce, as was the calamari marinated in thyme, rosemary, and olive oil. Also look for a short selection of oysters alongside a list of bivalve-friendly beers, wines, and cocktails. Profish will continue to be one of its seafood purveyors.

“We want to offer amazing food with great quality,” she says.

Chef Jose Benitez followed in Doliveira’s same path, having also worked at Pesce before cooking at Brine. Pesce 2.0 will also introduce a 5-seat chef’s table at its small central bar, featuring five to eight courses with optional wine pairings.

Doliveira is lifelong painter and ceramist with big artistic ties to Miami’s South Beach, where she also holds extensive experience in restaurant management. Faces are her forte, and she’s working on a series of fish-eyed murals made of charcoal and acrylic to surround the space.

“Pesce combines my two loves — food and art,” says the Venezuelan-Portuguese owner. “I’m grateful to the universe that all the hard work over the years has paid off.”

The Romanesque and Classical Revival townhouse, built in 1906, welcomed Russia House as a private club in 1991 before opening to the public in 2003. McGovern performed a sizable renovation before swapping in his essential seafood spot Brine in early 2023.

A food-and-drink happy hour will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every single day to accommodate longtime neighborhood regulars who can’t make it in time during the week due to work, she says. Pesce will offer both reservations and walk-ins. Inspections are under way, with hopes to open in about a week.