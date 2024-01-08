 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big Breakfast Burritos Descend on Georgetown — Plus More Pop-Ups to Try

The hottest temporary establishments around D.C. this month

by Tierney Plumb
Weekend-only Monstera Burrito by chef Alex McCoy opens this month.
Mack Ordaya
Tierney Plumb is the editor of Eater DC, covering all things food and drink around the nation's capital.

Pop-ups and events are in full swing around D.C., and this selective guide includes everything longer-term pop-ups and one-off events.

Monstera Burrito

Burritos bursting with meats, egg, and veggies.
Mack Ordaya

The Deal: Chef Alex McCoy (Lucky Buns, Bar Boheme) slings West Coast-styled breakfast burritos inside Georgetown’s historic Saras Market starting this month. Beef barbacoa braised for hours with chilis, lemongrass, and aromatics joins egg, poblanos, onions, fried potatoes, cheese, guajillo crema, chilis, and homemade salsas inside a flour tortilla. Other offerings at the new weekend-only venture include aguas frescas like hibiscus juice and ginger-lemongrass lemonade, coffee, and eggy tortas built on freshly baked bread with chorizo or bacon. Monstera’s morning menu goal is to offer “vibrant, loaded breakfast plates that will get you going regardless if you don’t plan on hitting the beach for a wave or two,” says McCoy. The storied Georgetown bodega, around since 1919, changed ownership this past year and “we are excited to be part of the rebirth of this neighborhood institution,” he says.

Dates: Open weekends (Saturday and Sunday) starting January 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Inside Saras Market, 3008 Q Street NW

Cost: Burritos start at $15

Balangay Pop-Up at EatsPlace

The Deal: The modern Filipino venture from chef Wing Villarias brings vegan, fresh seafood, and savory meat dishes to Petworth. The name Balangay refers to traditional voyage ships from his seaside homeland of Roxas, Palawan, a beautiful island country of the Philippines. The roving pop-up previously enjoyed a long-term residency on H Street NE.

Where: EatsPlace incubator, 3607 Georgia Avenue NW

Dates: Open for dinner and brunch

“Quick Omakase” Pop-Up Lunch

Kiyomi Sushi previews its stall at the Square.
The Square

The Deal: Former Sushi Nakazawa chef Masaaki “Uchi” Uchino previews his forthcoming Kiyomi Sushi stall inside downtown’s the Square food hall with a “quick omakase” midday meal stocked with surprises like caviar, wagyu, and truffles. Served from the now-vacated Cashion’s Rendezvous space near the Atrium Bar, the weekday deal includes seven pieces of nigiri, a hand roll, and miso soup (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). A dinner version is set to debut this month. Uchino’s own permanent sushi station is still in the works inside the glossy new food hall.

Where: 1850 K Street NW

Cost: $40

Soup For You

Soup For You comes from the team behind Hi-Lawn, Tiger Fork, and Calico.
Soup for You

The Deal: Union Market’s rooftop hangout Hi-Lawn expanded into the downstairs food hall this winter with new stall called Soup For You. The seasonal replacement to Little Wild Things Farm serves hearty soups and nourishing stews, plus an assortment of local breads from RavenHook Bakehouse and grilled cheese sandwiches to soak up the liquid offerings. Rotating soups include roasted chicken or tomato; braised short rib; white bean chili; and vegetable barley.

Where: Union Market, 1309 5th Street NE

Dates: Early December through the winter

Cost: Available in 16-ounce ($14-$18) or 32-ounce ($26-$35) sizes.

