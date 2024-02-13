Small-Batch Distiller Bo & Ivy Calls It Quits in Ivy City

Bo & Ivy, Ivy City’s veteran-owned and woman-operated distiller with a classy cocktail room, will cease to exist at the end of March.

Its dedicated bar, along with spirits tastings and distillery tours, are all done, effective immediately. “Challenging economic headwinds and difficulties securing distribution” led to the ultimate decision to shut down, per a statement from the company on Tuesday, February 13. Spirits will continue to be made and sold on-site through March 31 (2052 West Virginia Avenue NE).

And when one door closes, another opens: the distillery space occupied by Bo & Ivy will be taken over by Cotton & Reed, marking the D.C. rum brand’s first expansion in production capabilities since its start in 2016. Operations will continue as usual at its original Union Market district facility, a warehouse-styled bar and distillery making white, spiced, and dark rums.

Bo & Ivy took over the old Jos. A. Magnus facility in 2020 and got to work on churning out small-batch corn whiskey, vodka, bourbon, and gin. The fledgling spirits line picked up 10 awards in the past year alone, says the team.

“We are deeply saddened to make this announcement. When we set out on this journey we said it would go one of two ways and we never wanted to wonder which one,” says Bo & Ivy founder Julia Fletcher, in a statement.

The Ivy City attraction, situated above D.C. beer pioneer Atlas Brew Works, later added its anticipated Cocktail Room. The renovated bar retained the same 28-seat layout of its Murray Hill Club predecessor, with windows overlooking the stills and production floor. Bo & Ivy’s cocktails looped local companies like Cane Collective (fresh mixers and syrups), Artemisia Farm & Vineyard (aromatized wines) and Gordy’s Pickle Jar (pickles and brine).

Patrons can swing by now through the end of March to stock up on bottles ($28-$42) or get them delivered anywhere in D.C. by bike. Private barrel clients will continue to have their spirits cared for by the team.

Bo & Ivy is the latest Ivy City liquor producer to exit the Northeast neighborhood in recent months. In late 2023, District Made (formerly One Eight Distilling) announced plans to sell the nearly decade-old distillery and close its tasting room.