Inside Pascual, Capitol Hill’s Ambitious New Mexican Oasis

Reflecting on her Mexico City roots at celebrated Pujol, the arrival of Capitol Hill’s hotly anticipated Pascual marks something of a culinary homecoming for chef Isabel Coss. The award-winning chef brings her pastry accolades and a piece of Pujol to the contemporary Mexican restaurant she’s opening with her husband Matt Conroy on Thursday, February 15 (732 Maryland Ave NE).

Pascual is the latest member the Popal Group’s growing family of D.C. restaurants that includes Lapis and Lutèce. Pascual gets its name from San Pasqual, the patron saint of cooks and kitchens. Here he might as well be the father of flames, too. Not a single savory dish leaves the kitchen without at least a short swing by the wood-fired grill, lending everything a smoky flavor (much like Coss’ mezcal spirit of choice).

The hearth-focused menu honors Coss’s native Mexico City and the chefs’ combined experience working at top-tier Mexican restaurants. Before joining the Popal Group in 2020, Conroy was the chef de cuisine at Michelin-starred Oxomoco in Brooklyn. Coss, the former pastry chef at NYC’s famed Empellón and Cosme, got her start baking bread at Mexico City’s iconic Pujol at age 17.

At the top of the dinner menu, whole roasted veggies catch the eye. Vibrant orange sweet potatoes, charred by fire, sit on jet-black cocoa salsa, their sweetness balanced by onions and queso fresco. A parsnip tamal is paired with goat cheese and creamy mole blanco, traditionally served at weddings to save the bride from any spilled mole gaffes. Even fungi get their due in a noodle dish with huitlacoche (a type of corn fungus).

Tacos al pastor, the hero of Mexican City street food, is shaved from a trompo (or spit) sandwiched between massive juicy hunks of pineapple, sliced thin before finally settling onto a Mexican heirloom masa tortilla. The humble garbanzo gets a spiritual treatment, served in hoja santa oil and under fired-roasted leaves.

Flame-licked proteins are the stars of the show, including the fall-apart Pennsylvania lamb neck barbacoa. Although the team can’t prepare barbacoa the traditional way — cooked for hours underground — they get pretty close: wrapping this unconventional cut of meat in a paste of avocado leaves and pasilla de Oaxaca chiles for the spice-and-smoke effect, roasted on wood, wrapped around fresh agave leaves, and braised low and slow. The somewhat less familiar skate zarandeado is bathed in a citrus-chipotle sauce and grilled in a banana leaf.

Even the eye-popping guacamole program is graced by both traditional and offbeat grill-side accompaniments like smoked papaya and roasted seeds. On the cold front, look out for two proteins served raw: citrus-spiked ceviche and steak tartare flecked with microgreens.

As a whole, Pascual prioritizes sustainable and seasonal ingredients. The team spent the last two years collaborating with local farmers to grow Mexican specialties such as hoja santa, which “for me, is the flavor of Oaxaca,” says Coss. The righteous leaf serves as a vessel for rice with salsa macha, in the garbanzo dish, and even in a dessert.

Coss notes that the restaurant doesn’t take cues from a specific region, but is instead driven by technique and ingredients. Coss and Conroy draw direct parallels from the essential French sauces they’ve mastered at Georgetown’s “neo-bistro” Lutèce to develop Pascual’s moles and a masa-based roux.

Coss, Conroy, and the Popals conceptualized Pascual nearly four years ago. Pandemic-related delays derailed their plans, and the Popals brought them on to open Lutèce first — earning Coss a best new chef in America nod from Food & Wine last year.

Omar Popal, who oversaw Pascual’s design, is going for “Nordic meets new Mexico. We want the space to feel as natural as possible for the food to speak for itself; this is why we’re adamant about designing our own spaces.”

At the sleek white bar, margs (made fresh or frozen) are based with seasonally changing flavors like hibiscus, watermelon, and smoked pineapple.

The wine menu steers toward the natural end that pairs well with spices and richness of the food, and Mexican wines will be showcased down the line.

Pascual will soon add a panaderia and coffee shop called Volcán with pickup from a to-go window. The daytime component offers Coss an opportunity to “do things off-script,” she says, with menu options changing daily but mainstays like seasonal fruit conchas, aguas frescas, and cold brew café de olla.

Pascual represents a deeply personal project for the couple.

“The restaurant makes me feel closer to home through the food and allows me to express my cooking language in the best way I know,” says Coss.