Georgetown’s Fledgling French Gem Reemerges With a New Chef

Out with the old L’Avant-Garde, in with the new: Just a year after opening to rave reviews for its excellent French fare, the essential Georgetown dining room resurfaced this week with a different executive chef and menu.

The original L’Avant-Garde (2915 M Street NW) showcased southern French food from its widely-celebrated culinary star Gilles Epié, who at 22, was the youngest chef to receive a Michelin star (in 1980 at Le Pavillon des Princes). His newly named replacement is Sébastien Giannini, a seasoned French chef in his own right who plans to lean even more heavily into the cuisine — and especially the seafood — of the French Riviera at L’Avant-Garde 2.0.

“It’s a nice marriage of my native French Riviera and the love of D.C. You feel the sunshine in the plate,” says Giannini, who has called D.C. home for nearly a decade now.

Prior to taking over the kitchen at the sophisticated, 100-seat brasserie, Giannini worked as a private chef for a family and foundation in the city and served stints as the executive chef of three luxe D.C. hotels: St. Regis, the Watergate, and the Four Seasons.

The former menu from Epié, who parted ways with L’Avant-Garde in January, drew praise for a puff-pastry dome perched atop bouillabaisse, airy beignets mysteriously filled with a liquid foie gras, and roasted Amish chicken, among other dishes. After going dark for a few weeks, the restaurant returned on Valentine’s Day with its revised menu that leans more heavily into combinations of fish and fruit, offering openers like a seafood tower for four, tuna tartare with preserved lemon and medjool dates, lobster with granny smith apples and grapefruit, and oysters with a mango mayonnaise.

The seafood focus continues with the entrees ($42-$135), returning again to lobster with fennel in orange wine, as well as sea bass topped with candied lemons and capers and scallops with steamed leeks.

Giannini is especially excited to introduce diners to the scallops, which are topped with caviar from a sturgeon farm in France run by Michel Berthommier, a friend of Giannini’s. “I always use his caviar. It’s amazing. It’s 100-percent French,” he said in an accent so thick that he had to repeat himself.

Giannini’s extensive culinary training back home included stints at Michelin-starred restaurants and five-star hotels dotting the French Riviera, where he cooked his way through St. Tropez, Cannes, Nice, and other towns in Provence.

While fish is a big focus, Giannini doesn’t overlook the beef and steak classics synonymous with France. The filet mignon comes simply prepared with herby potatoes or topped with foie gras and truffles, the bone-in ribeye (for two) is served with fries and sauced with béarnaise, and the duck breast is topped with a clove-demi glace and accompanied by gala apples.

Giannini is especially excited about the duck confit starter, which is built to look like a slice of nougat and features foie gras — an ingredient he’s been working with for nearly three decades. One constant between old and new L’Avant-Garde is liberally applied foie gras, since the buttery French delicacy remains a top request amongst regulars.

Epié, meanwhile, tells Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema that he plans to remain in D.C. and is looking for investors to fund a restaurant of his own. (L’Avant-Garde’s spokesperson would not comment on the reason for his departure.)

Like the rest of his debut menu, Giannini’s desserts emphasize fruit, including a strawberry prepared four ways in one dish (in sorbet, jelly, marshmallow, and meringue) and a poached pear with salted caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.

The restaurant’s cocktail menu remains under the direction of beverage director Hakim Hamid, who leads the drinks program at neighboring cocktail bar L’Annexe (also owned by Fady Saba). Samantha McCrimmon continues as chief sommelier.

The restaurant is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; reserve a seat via Resy.

—Tierney Plumb contributed to this report