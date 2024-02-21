 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bethesda’s Dining Boom Continues With the Arrival of Levantine Hit Ala

The Dupont restaurant expands to the Maryland suburb on Friday, March 1

Ala revives the Bethesda space most recently home to Positano.
Ala
Tierney Plumb is the editor of Eater DC, covering all things food and drink around the nation's capital.

The owners of Ala in Dupont Circle open a second edition of their popular Levantine restaurant in Bethesda’s old Positano space on Friday, March 1 (4948 Fairmont Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland).

The menu will be strikingly similar to the 3-year-old Ala original, where dishes combine flavors of Turkey, Syria, Israel, and Lebanon, and beyond (known as the Levant region). Ala’s team is going all in on its new Bethesda block, with plans to add a food hall “and additional dining concepts” to the space next door. Ala owner Deniz Gulluoglu, who lives nearby in Cabin John, will reveal more details at a later date.

Bethesda also gets an exciting new option for barbecue starting March 1. Roving Maryland food truck Silver and Sons BBQ will start parking outside of its future storefront (5400 Westbard Avenue). Silver and Sons’ first fixed address, set to open by the end of the year, will continue to specialize in chef Jarrad Silver’s Mediterranean takes on regional American barbecue. The temporary carryout counter on wheels will send out short rib pastrami and other smoked orders on Fridays through Sundays (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) until the 800-square-foot space officially opens.

Dips and sides at Ala.
Fun Food Group

Ala’s corporate chef and Maryland native Zachary Baker was most recently chef de cuisine at Michelin-starred Xiquet. Menu highlights include mutabal (roasted vegetable and tahini spread) and hot meze like biber dolma (stuffed bell peppers). Adana kebab, a traditional Turkish favorite, will be prepared with minced rib eye.

Wines from the likes of Georgia, Israel, Lebanon, and Italy will join cocktails built with fragrant ingredients like turmeric, sumac, fig, rhubarb, and dill. Happy hour runs Monday to Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bottomless brunch will be offered every weekend.

Ala Bethesda seats 90 inside and 30 on the patio. For its flip from its former life as Positano, there’s new lighting, renovated restrooms, and an expanded bar with seating.

Colorful Positano wall decorations remain and other relics have been upcycled in the Ala decor.
Ala

As a menu ode to its Italian predecessor, Ala will make moussaka influenced by the lasagna recipe from Positano chef Luigi Traettino. For the entire first month of service, Ala diners will get a 30-percent discount on their check.

Ala is the latest restaurant with D.C. roots to expand into the Maryland suburb. Last month, chef Mike Friedman (All Purpose, Red Hen, Boundary Stone) brought Bethesda a pair of side-by-side Italian eateries called Aventino and AP Pizza Shop. And Navy Yard-born seafood house Salt Line added a new late-night location in Bethesda last summer.

Ala specializes in Levantine cuisine.
Fun Food Group

