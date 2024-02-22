It’s Endless Summer at the Wharf’s Whimsical New Little Chicken

Little Chicken, the downtown-born venture specializing in lip-smacking fried poultry sent out in boxes and buckets, just settled into a new D.C. nest along Southwest Waterfront.

The joint mashup between Grazie Grazie sub shop owner Casey Patten and chefs Gerald Addison and Chris Morgan resurfaced on Thursday, February 22 in chic digs at the Wharf (11 Pearl Street SW). Little Chicken’s original home in the flashy Midtown Center development closed last July after just over a year.

For its second act in a fresh space, neon-lit signage scribbled in hot pink leads the way to a 60-seat chicken coop outfitted with a sleek stone bar, booths framed in big bird cages, and a glass-enclosed patio perched in the alleyway next to Pearl Street Live. Order online for pickup or delivery. Get a chicken fix from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to start, with late-night weekend hours coming soon.

“We’re a boozy and fun hangout with badass chicken,” Patten told Eater upon first opening in 2022. “It’s lunch, it’s after work, it’s later in the evening – you’re not just going to come for a chicken sandwich, you’re going to want to stick and stay.”

At Little Chicken 2.0, sizes of its crispy sandwiches and tenders are much bigger than before. Never frozen and hand-breaded to order, fine-tuned tenders are available regular or spicy in sets of 3, 6, or 9, plus a 15-piece bucket with six sauces. A family-style “Chicken Boat” meal deal — fit for its scenic new spot near the Potomac — is coming soon.

Little Chicken also specializes in substantial salads, soft serve creations, and familiar fried chicken sides. Think mac and cheese, hushpuppies with whipped honey butter, curly fries, cucumber salad with dill and red onion, and broccoli salad with cheddar and dried cranberries.

The brand debuts wings at the Wharf for the first time: Pick from dry rub, barbecue, or Buffalo options with homemade ranch or blue cheese, served in 6, 12, or 24-piece portions.

Sandwiches, centered around a piece of fried or grilled chicken, get a saucier upgrade this time around. Choose from handheld options like Pinky’s Out (crispy garlic sauce, Duke’s mayo, cilantro, pickles); The Coop (Cooper Sharp, bacon, ranch); and Wild Bill (Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles).

Eight sauces made on-site include hot, maple mustard, barbecue, ranch, Alabama white, spicy mayo, blue cheese, and Buffalo. Pro tip: order them all.

Saddle up to the wraparound bar to order cocktails like an Orange Crush (fresh oranges, vodka, triple sec, sprite), Wharf Water (vodka, blackberry, lemon, thyme), Southwest Spritz (prosecco, cranberry syrup, dry vermouth), Bourbon Smash, and frozens (Hawaiian Punch and Pina Colada). There’s also spirit-free cocktails, icy drafts and canned beers, and a short selection of wines.

Year-round soft serve (vanilla, chocolate, and twist) helps build decadent specialty cones like the Bam Bam (vanilla, Fruity Pebbles, and raspberry center); MC Crunch (chocolate, Oreo, mint); and HBD (vanilla, sprinkles, cookie crumb, birthday cake frosting).

Before Little Chicken was born in 2022, team went the extra mile in the name of research, embarking on a deep fried tour of the South to taste test 60 chicken shops — from iconic to everyday — all over Charlotte, Charleston, Atlanta, and Nashville.

“We tasted a lot of amazing things and learned from the bad as well,” Patten told Eater. “We realized that what hits home the most is classic American fried chicken.”

For Little Chicken’s reboot, sunsetted menu items include frozen custard-topped pies, communal sangrias, Michelada service, and beers by the bucket.

Its former downtown digs, situated in an alley next to the team’s Italian hotspot Grazie Nonna, came back to life last December as a stylish lounge called Grazie Mille. Addison and Patten continue to co-run both, and Morgan is busy cooking at kebab stall Yasmine and Tysons Corner’s acclaimed Persian place Joon, a 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist.