A Legendary NYC Piano Bar Is Coming to D.C.

Sid Gold’s Request Room, a retro piano bar featuring live karaoke, has picked D.C. for its fourth U.S. location.

Co-founder Paul Devitt, of nationwide Beauty Bar fame, teamed up with former Psychedelic Furs keyboardist Joe McGinty to open the original mid-century influenced piano bar in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood in 2015. Two others followed in Detroit and Nashville. The latest 125-seat edition, situated on a buzzing Northeast block next to St. Anselm, is scheduled to open in late March (1262 5th Street NE).

Each layout starts with a cocktail bar up front and piano lounge in the back. The bar will showcase a similar menu to the other three locations, including a mix of classic cocktails (French 75s, Hemingway daiquiris, Moscow mules, Penicillins, espresso martinis) and music-themed creations like the La Bamba (tequila, lime, elderflower liqueur, cucumber, Creole bitters). Sid Gold’s also offers wines by the glass and bottle as well as bottled, canned, and draft beers.

Devitt and D.C. architecture firm DesignCase are handling the look — which includes a bar wrapped in oversized keyboard decor — alongside NYC-based decorative painter Steven Hammel. On Thursday, February 29 (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.), head to Buffalo & Bergen inside Union Market for a one-night pop-up preview.

Meanwhile, D.C. just lost a piano bar with the February closure of novelty sing-along chain Howl at the Moon in Penn Quarter.

At Sid Gold’s, its unconventional approach to karaoke lets customers take to the stage to belt out everything from pop to punk to soul to classic rock — with 1,000 songs to choose from. Each accompanying pianist provides vocal guidance and harmony to quell novice performers’ nerves.

“Patrons become as much a part of the show as the singer on stage,” says Devitt, in a statement.

Sid Gold’s, named for one of the investor’s fathers, also regularly hosts burlesque performances. Along with tickling the ivories for British rock band Psychedelic Furs, Sid Gold’s co-founder McGinty is also known for his long-running NYC tribute project Loser’s Lounge.

Sid Gold’s builds upon a growing roster of entertainment options livening up the industrial D.C. neighborhood. The second U.S. edition of British-born F1 Arcade — a flashy ode to Formula 1 racing equipped with 80 full-motion race simulators — will open this summer in a converted 17,500-square-foot warehouse.