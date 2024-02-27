All the New February Restaurant Openings to Know About Around D.C.

The D.C. area welcomed a flurry of new dining options over the past month. Featured February openings around town included Capitol Hill’s hotly anticipated Mexican oasis Pascual, the Wharf’s whimsical Little Chicken, Dupont seafood house Pesce, and hot nightlife newcomers like Arcade downtown and STFU in Navy Yard. Read on for a running roundup of other restaurants, cafes, fast casuals, and bars that debuted this month, starting with the most recent arrivals.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND—Small-batch scoops shop Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream unveiled its third area store in late February. The Fallsgrove edition, slated to host a grand opening in March, joins two others in Bethesda. Each Maryland locale specializes in 40 flavors made on-site, including nostalgic classics, seasonal varieties, and even doggie ice cream. 14929 Shady Grove Road, Rockville, Maryland

GEORGETOWN—Cantonese dim sum spot Han Palace debuted its fourth area location in Georgetown on Saturday, February 24. Owner Chris Zhu runs other Han Palaces in Tysons Corner, Woodley Park, and Barracks Row, as well as China Garden in Rockville, Maryland. New dish drops for Georgetown include pineapple fried rice with shrimp and braised abalone, along with three set menus for two ($78, $98 and $128) featuring filet mignon, crispy walnut shrimp, and Peking duck. The 60-seat spot also does bottomless mimosas, Mai Tais, and lemon drop martinis for $18 all day long. Happy hour, Sunday to Friday (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.), discounts cocktails, beers, and wines by the glass. 1728 Wisconsin Avenue NW

BETHESDA—NYC fast-casual Dig opened its first digs in Maryland on Saturday, February 24. The Big Apple import specializes in homemade focaccia club sandwiches and seasonal bowls filled with the likes of charred chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, charred broccoli with lemon, and brown rice with garlic aioli. The latest location, situated next to Matchbox on Bethesda Row, also offers pastries like cookies, flourless chocolate brownies, and sticky carrot cake. Dig first debuted in the D.C. area last spring with a Georgetown outpost. 4733 Elm Street Bethesda, Maryland

CLEVELAND PARK—D.C.’s decade-old croissants king Fresh Baguette opened its sixth area location on Wednesday, February 21 in Cleveland Park. Daily hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 3412 Connecticut Avenue NW

DUPONT CIRCLE—California-based chain Dog Haus unleashed its first D.C. biergarten on Monday, February 19, joining three other Maryland locations in College Park (which opened in early February), Bethesda, and Gaithersburg. The new Dupont address, situated in a former Chipotle, slings all-beef hot dogs, sausages, and Creekstone Farms black Angus beef burgers on King’s Hawaiian rolls, plus a large selection of draft beers, wines, and cocktails. There’s also a decadent breakfast burrito stuffed with eggs, bacon, and crispy tater tots, hand-dipped corn dogs, fried chicken sandwiches, wings, and chicken strips, with meat-free protein options too. The new 3,200-square-foot locale offers seating for 100 patrons, including 24 at the bar and 20 outdoors. 1837 M Street NW

CATHEDRAL COMMONS—Makers Union, the fast-growing American tavern from Thompson Restaurants, debuted its fourth area location on Tuesday, February 13. New menu items make use of its inherited brick oven, and a 21-seat bar showcases lots local brews and spirits. A vibrant interior full of pink pinstripe accents and hanging greenery is joined by a large outdoor patio. 701 Newark Street NW

SHAW—The first-time restaurateurs behind modern Indian eatery Glassey flipped their 3-year-old Bloomingdale space on Friday, February 9 into a frenetic food hall that changes up the cuisine every single month. Mood Swings Food Hall turns to its social media followers to decide what to serve next, and the one with the most online votes wins. The first featured menu is all about soul food. Think fried chicken, fried shrimp, onion rings, hushpuppies, fries, fried fish, mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes. The family-run venture with a full bar comes from Taj Sohal and her mom, Anju Gill, who continues to lead the kitchen. 1625 First Street NW

NAVY YARD—Plantish, an all-day wellness cafe specializing in juices, smoothies, sandwiches, wraps, bowls, salads, and more, debuted in mid-February next to the Bullpen. In addition to freshly brewed coffee, the plant-filled eatery offers cortados, macchiatos, cappuccinos, matcha lattes, and other customizable caffeinated drinks. The Griddlewich (sausage, egg, and cheese between two griddle cakes) and smash burger both come in vegan varieties. The sleek juice bar sends out options like a Glow Up (apple, orange, lemon, carrot, and ginger) or passion fruit smoothie featuring mango, pineapple, and coconut water. 1 M Street SE

U STREET NW—90 Second Pizza, the all-day pizza parlor with roots in Georgetown, debuted its latest area outpost in a former Jimmy John’s space. 1408 U Street NW

WOODRIDGE—Emma’s Torch, a breakfast and lunch spot on a mission to give refugees employment and culinary training opportunities, opened its latest cafe in D.C. on Wednesday, February 7. Offerings include egg dishes, coffee, sandwiches, soups, salads, and more, with sit-down or takeaway service. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2212 Rhode Island Avenue NE

VIENNA, VIRGINIA—Myron Mixon Pitmaster BBQ, the beloved barbecue place that closed its Old Town location in December after a 7-year run, opened a new Northern Virginia location on Wednesday, February 7. Award-winning pitmaster Myron Mixon is known for his slow-cooked beef brisket, pork, and chicken, plus sides like like Mama’s slaw, peach barbecue baked beans, and mac and cheese. The new smoked meats spot near the Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro stop introduces a namesake chicken sandwich (regular or Buffalo-styled fried chicken with lettuce, tomato and homemade pickles), with fast-casual counter service plus beer and wine. 2670 Avenir Place, Vienna, Virginia

FORESTVILLE, MARYLAND—Raising Cane’s, the Louisiana-born poultry sensation with over 700 U.S. outposts, debuted its third D.C. area restaurant on Tuesday, February 6. Menu highlights include chicken finger meals, freshly squeezed lemonade, buttery Texas toast, and its cult Cane’s sauce. Opt for dine-in in the spacious seating area, takeout, or order ahead online for pickup. The new District Heights store is the sixth location in Maryland and trails its D.C. debut in Union Station last month. 3270 Donnell Drive, Forestville, Maryland

NAVY YARD—NYC’s fast-growing French bakery and cafe maman, with outposts in Dupont Circle, Georgetown, Union Market, and Penn Quarter, added a fifth D.C. location on Monday, February 5. Nutty chocolate chip cookies and croque-‘“maman” favorites join D.C.-specific items like the Crogel and Youky’s club sandwich. 141 N Street SE