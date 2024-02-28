D.C.’s Retooled French Spot Le Sel Has a ‘Secret Garden’ Menu

To stand out amidst a growing pack of French bistros around D.C., Dupont’s 3-year-old Le Sel was just reimagined as a “culinary garden party” of sorts under newly named executive chef Walter Silva. An artichoke-shaped QR code, discreetly placed at the bottom of the menu, reveals a “secret” collection of dine-in dishes dotted with veggies plucked from local gardens (1315 16th Street NW). Silva also steps in at the lobby-level restaurant in the Kimpton Banneker Hotel with rosemary raclette, a cheese board adorned with winter apple butter and borage blossoms, red wine-poached foie gras paired with pear chutney, and golden tilefish dressed with lavender butter. Freshly picked herbs and flowers also decorate an array of cocktails, and Le Sel lives up to its meaning (“the salt” in French) with a “sea salt” tasting alongside a fresh baguette. Originally from Lima, Peru, Silva previously worked at places like Central by Michel Richard and Barcelona.

Jinya brings more ramen bowls to the city

Fast-growing chain Jinya Ramen Bar is gearing up to open two more D.C. locations this spring. With one en route to Union Market (1259 4th Street NE) and the other in Georgetown (1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW), that makes a total of four D.C. ramen bars (and eight across the DMV area). Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Gift cards, 29-cent wings for leap year

February 29 is calendar date that shows up once every four years, and restaurants will give the rare day extra love with the following Thursday deals:

Uncover a “golden oyster” at Hank’s Oyster Bar and strike it rich with a $150 gift certificate. Two lucky patrons at each location (Old Town, Wharf, Dupont) will find the special shell randomly hidden in orders of a dozen or more oysters. Multiple locations

and strike it rich with a $150 gift certificate. Two lucky patrons at each location (Old Town, Wharf, Dupont) will find the special shell randomly hidden in orders of a dozen or more oysters. Multiple locations Philippe Chow at the Wharf offers a $40 deal for the day: a Split King cocktail (tequila, amaro, dash of Szechuan dust) and customer’s choice of dumplings. 635 Wharf Street SW

at the Wharf offers a $40 deal for the day: a Split King cocktail (tequila, amaro, dash of Szechuan dust) and customer’s choice of dumplings. 635 Wharf Street SW Bar Pendry celebrates February’s extra day with a Leap Day libation (Bombay Sapphire, Grand Marnier, sweet vermouth and lemon juice) for $18. 655 Water Street SW

celebrates February’s extra day with a Leap Day libation (Bombay Sapphire, Grand Marnier, sweet vermouth and lemon juice) for $18. 655 Water Street SW East Coast sports bar The Greene Turtle offers 29-cent wings (limit 20 per customer) and $2.29 domestic pints all day. Multiple locations

Trouble Bird asks “What’s My Age Again?”

Navy Yard’s playful cocktail bar Trouble Bird celebrates its one-year milestone with an “Very Emo”-themed birthday party on Wednesday, February 28. Break up the work week by busting out glitter, skinny black jeans, studded belts, Vans, and the “blackest of black” eyeliner, per the invite. Drink and hot dog specials run all night, starting at 5 p.m.

The ‘Chipotle of Italian food’ is en route to Ballston

Ballston’s now-closed Pizza Roma (4219 N. Fairfax Drive) will be replaced by a new fast-casual Italian spot called Scolapasta, reports ArlNow. Scolapasta, shooting to open by June 1, invites customers to build their own pasta plates with an array of sauces and toppings — akin to “the Chipotle of Italian food,” says owner and longtime Arlington resident Burak Temel.

Confetti shakes, half-smoke pies for Women’s History Month

More than 40 woman-owned restaurants, bars, and bakeries around D.C. celebrate Women’s History Month in March with all sorts of dish collabs, ticketed dinners, classes, and much more. Chef Ruth Gresser (Pizzeria Paradiso) partners with Ben’s Chili Bowl on a month-long pizza made with Ben’s half-smokes, chili, cheddar, onions, and yellow mustard drizzle. Regarding Her, a nonprofit supporting female food and beverage leaders in D.C. and LA, is spearheading the third annual Women’s History Month festival that’s its biggest yet.