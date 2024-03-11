An Art Gallery and Globe-Trotting Menu Collide at D.C.’s New Palette 22

It’s not too often to come across a restaurant selling local artwork, and even less often a cocktail-sipping customer can watch artists paint brush strokes and shape sculptures in real time.

But that is precisely the unexpected experience to expect at Palette 22, the booming Union Market district’s creative new dining destination debuting on Thursday, March 14 (400 Morse Street NE). The latest venture from Alexandria Restaurant Partners (ARP) marks the hospitality titan’s first foray into D.C. proper.

Drawing upon its success in Shirlington since 2017, Palette 22’s second location continues to showcase for-sale artwork and sharable plates under the same roof. Weekday hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., opening at 4 p.m. for the first two weeks.

“In D.C., we really wanted to stretch the limits of what we put on the menu,” says ARP partner Dave Nicholas. “We have everything from a flatbread oven to woks in our kitchen to really allow us to explore different regions of the world.”

Across the Potomac in its Alexandria home base, ARP operates Vola’s Dockside Grill, Mia’s Italian Kitchen, Mediterranean-themed Barca Wine Bar & Pier, wood-fired restaurant Ada’s on the River, and The Majestic, among others.

The desire to expand the palette of Palette 22 in D.C. was further driven by the industrial-style restaurant’s proximity to Union Market, where diners can already sample a range of cuisines in a single setting.

“We wanted Palette 22 to give diners the same options as Union Market but as a sit-down experience, to give folks the chance to spend some time and be served,” says Nicholas.

Palette 22 chef Santiago Lopez’s tapas-style menu kicks off with a generous assortment of dips alongside homemade naan bread. Dishes jump from Peruvian-influenced steak tartare causa to a Vietnamese green papaya salad with jumbo lump crab, spicy lime dressing, togarashi, and spiced peanuts. A Japanese robata grill preparing lamb and brisket kofta, roasted caraflex cabbage and shiso-wrapped chicken thigh joins a hot plates section full of Taiwanese roasted baby carrots and Turkish flatbread topped with spiced ground lamb.

As beguiling as the food may be, that won’t be the only draw of Palette 22.

“We’ve been really inspired by the Union Market District and the artsy scene of the neighborhood, and really wanted the restaurant to reflect that creativity,” says Nicholas. Thanks to a curated artist-in-residence program, Palette 22’s walls showcase a rotating gallery of mixed media works from dozens of esteemed artists who live and work around the DMV.

“All our artists have also committed to spending time in the restaurant itself so that guests can observe and interact with them directly, as well as purchase their works,” says Nicholas.

In addition to making global cuisine more accessible to patrons in one place, ARP’s team also hopes to democratize the purchase of art.

“Most of the time, you find art in a polished studio that’s hidden behind a frame and some glass,” he says. “We want our art to feel natural and part of the environment.”

Weekday happy hour (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) will join weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with all sorts of Benedicts like a cheese-stuffed pupusa variety with mojo pork, tomato-spiked hollandaise, and a poached egg.

“Our goal is simple — to put forth great food, great art, and great service in a funky atmosphere in Union Market,” says Nicholas.