D.C.’s New Press Club Remixes the Classic Cocktail Lounge With Music-Loving Menus

A pair of East Coast mixology masterminds link up this spring to produce a polished cocktail project for Dupont with a knack for throwback tracks.

Set to debut by the end of May, the forthcoming Press Club (1506 19th Street NW) represents a joint collaboration between Will Patton — the beverage director behind D.C.’s Michelin-starred duo Bresca and Jônt — and Devin Kennedy, a NYC bar vet most recently in charge of East Village’s hip hangout Pouring Ribbons.

Taking tips from A and B sides of an album, Press Club will offer two congruent menus at once. A “Track List” that plans to switch up twice a year showcases 8 to 12 classics nodding to the co-owners’ favorite spirits and techniques. Flip for a pricier “Play List” selection of four tasting flights, presented tableside with supplemental bites from Jônt’s executive sous chef Tyler LeBlanc. The weekly Dupont Farmers Market, located three blocks away, will supply seasonal fruits and produce to build the bi-monthly drinks.

Square-shaped menu sleeves, designed by Patton’s girlfriend Brittany Whitman, are boozy interpretations of iconic record covers; Press Club’s “Vol. 1” teasers below point to British rock bands Joy Division and New Order.

Cocktails are arranged to resemble the flow of a record, in which artists put their hit singles at the top and experimental songs further down the playlist. “The first drink is the crowd-pleaser opener, with deep-cuts towards the bottom,” explains Patton.

Press Club was originally tagged for a massive shell space at the Wharf, but the second option to take a built-out, basement-level location in Dupont felt more intimate and on brand.

“It has that aesthetic — ’70s discotheque-meets-’90s record shop,” says Kennedy, adding “it’s small enough to change and curate the experience.” The downstairs setup, formerly home to short-lived Underground Food Court, offers room for 40 plus a patio situation up top.

Press Club will operate from Wednesday to Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight, with Sunday service starting early (2 p.m. until 10 p.m.) to lean into gospel music.

Most days of the week will be dedicated to a different genre, though nothing’s set in stone. Fluid ideas include soft rock Wednesdays or Funk Fridays featuring the likes of go-go godfather Chuck Brown. On Soul Sundays, the sound system could showcase legends like Anita Baker and Bobby Womack.

Despite its underlying musical tone, the team doesn’t categorize Press Club as a “listening bar” — referring to the Tokyo-born trend infiltrating NYC’s nightlife scene as of late with a big concentration on the audio file itself.

“Sitting in silence and appreciating the record is cool but just not what we wanted in a bar. Music is a focus but not the focus,” says Kennedy. Cocktails are.

Setting sounds to both a la carte and reservation-only, prix fixe options caters to varying customer vibes on any given night. “Having too much emphasis on one or the other, you’re losing a lot of people,” says Kennedy.

The bartending duet originally met years ago as D.C. vs. NYC cocktail competitors (“secret rivals talking trash,” jokes Patton) before becoming fast friends. Press Club represents a homecoming of sorts for Kennedy, who grew up in Southwest D.C., and the pandemic-born project’s delayed opening timeline ended up being the right one for a move.

Kennedy’s cocktail-stirring experience includes hotel stints at Panorama Room at the Graduate Roosevelt Island and Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort in Montecito, California, both of which were recent nominees at Tales of the Cocktail’s Spirited Awards, along with time at NYC’s one-Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse Cote.

Hive Hospitality, Patton’s fast-moving restaurant group under chef Ryan Ratino’s watch, just opened fine-dining MAASS in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and is gearing up to go West this year with an offshoot of its two-starred tasting room Jônt in LA’s SLS hotel.

Hive’s ongoing partner Make Design Studio is also behind Press Club’s dimly lit look full of dark tones and wooden floors. Glassware will be pretty “clean-focused with a bit of whimsy thrown in,” adds Patton, winner of Michelin Guide’s 2022 Exceptional Cocktails Award.

Over at Bresca, Hive’s French-flecked flagship on 14th Street NW since 2017, his best-selling Bee’s Knees gin creation arrives in an insect-shaped silver vessel. Arlington’s women-owned Ice Queen LLC will continue to construct the eye-popping orbs and perfectly-cut squares chilling in Press Club’s cocktails.

Press Club is not to be confused with D.C.’s historic National Press Club, a downtown institution for journalists since 1908 with membership perks like free Friday night tacos and deeply discounted booze.