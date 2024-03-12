The Most Anticipated Spring Restaurant Openings to Track Around D.C.

Despite continued labor shortages and economic stressors triggering equipment and food delays, many notable dining destinations are ready to debut around town this spring. The floral-filled season symbolizing rebirth and renewal is prime opening time, when many chefs and restaurateurs opt to get their projects across the finish line — outdoor seats and all — every year.

As warmer weather finally arrives, blockbuster D.C. arrivals to look forward to include: Michelin-starred Reverie’s return to Georgetown; Dōgon, celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Afro-Caribbean showpiece along the Southwest Waterfront; Bar Japonais going live in Logan Circle; NYC-born La Grande Boucherie’s opulent opening next to the White House; and Ama, a dreamy Italian restaurant for Navy Yard, just to name a few.

And many Northern Virginia neighborhoods welcome familiar D.C. names this spring, including fresh new storefronts (and food hall stalls) from Call Your Mother, Colada Shop, Laoban Dumplings, Ghostburger, and Stellina Pizzeria.

Colada Shop

What: Colada Shop, the bustling Cuban cafe known for its espresso drinks, rum cocktails, pressed sandwiches, and empanadas since 2017, busts into the Arlington market with its biggest bar yet. Its new color-soaked Clarendon digs marks its sixth area location to date. Colada Shop co-founder and Arlington resident Daniella Senior is on track to open another one in National Landing this summer.

Where: 2811 Clarendon Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia

When: Monday, March 18

Alfreda

What: Renowned chef Russell Blue Smith, a Wolfgang Puck protege who spent years at the Source and Cut, breaks out of the fine dining world with a personal pizza project to call his own in the heart of Dupont. Smith pays extra attention to the dough, relying on a sourdough starter to provide a subtle sweetness to his New York-style crust. Straightforward openers include red tomato, white cheese, plain (gluten-free), and seasonal pies. Fellow Puck alum Evan Moore curates a wine and cocktail list to compliment the tight menu, which also includes salads and small plates. Named for his late grandmother, Alfreda seats 60 inside and 30 across a patio.

Where: 2016 P Street NW

When: Mid-March

What: Georgetown’s only Michelin-starred tasting room, forced to go dark in August 2022 after suffering extensive fire damage, makes its long-awaited return to D.C.’s dining scene in March. At chef Johnny Spero’s completely rebuilt Reverie, modernist meals stretching 16 courses long ($255 per person) continue to draw culinary influences from Nordic countries, Japan, and his native Maryland. Reverie 2.0’s revised look takes a dramatic turn, swapping slick subway tiles for a striking new aesthetic full of pitch-black finishes. Spero’s resurrected flagship, hidden in a cobblestone alleyway since 2018, joins Bar Spero — his downtown D.C. ode to Spain’s Basque region.

Where: 3201 Cherry Hill Lane

When: Reservations go live to the public on Friday, March 15, and Reverie officially reopens on Tuesday, March 26.

What: Rosslyn’s massive new food hall with an outdoor terrace showcases a bevy of local brands under one roof. Opening vendors include Ghostburger, Stellina Pizzeria, Laoban Dumplings, Lucky Danger, Kam and 46, and La Michoacana. The Bar at Upside on Moore will feature wines, beers, and cocktails created by Elli Benchimol of Georgetown’s acclaimed Champagne-and-caviar spot Apéro. A new java brand called Lightning Coffee Co., which pays homage to Lightning Motor Oil Company’s Rosslyn roots, will roast beans primarily from Central America. The 30,000-square-foot dining wonderland comes from Mothersauce Partners, the DMV hospitality group behind Thompson Italian and City-State Brewing Company. All food vendors will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with coffee from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1700 N. Moore Street, Rosslyn, Virginia

When: Late March

Cucina MORINI

What: Navy Yard’s decade-old pasta parlor Osteria Morini takes over and transforms its Mt. Vernon Triangle sibling spots this spring. NYC-based Altamarea Group combined its now-closed Nicoletta Italian Kitchen and adjoining Brew’d cafe into one upscale Italian eatery called Cucina MORINI. Chef Matt Adler of Capitol Hill-born hit Caruso’s Grocery — and Osteria Morini’s opening executive chef back in 2013 — makes a surprise comeback to the company as a partner on the project. Cucina MORINI plans to serve a cross-section of Osteria Morini classics and lighter Southern Italian fare.

Where: 901 4th Street NW

When: Tuesday, March 26

What: James Beard semifinalist Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang bring Maryland’s modern Chinese eatery NiHao across state lines for the first time, setting up shop in Arlington’s National Landing neighborhood. The all-day Sichuan menu will center around small, shareable plates full of peppers and spice. Unlike the Baltimore original, the second edition will specialize in dim sum and new dishes like clay pot noodle soup made with Amish chicken from Ovid, NY. Also look for fiery dan dan noodles, braised eggplant and tofu, steamed and pan-fried dumplings, and other portable items to fuel up nearby Amazon HQ2 workers. Maketto’s acclaimed chef Erik Bruner-Yang, a friend of the Chang family, is a newly named partner on the project.

Where: 1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington, Virginia

When: Early April

What: The D.C. hospitality hitmakers behind Bar Chinois, Mt. Vernon Triangle’s high-energy hangout for Frenchified cocktails and dumplings since 2021, dip into Japanese cuisine with the debut of a stylish izakaya at the foot of Logan Circle. Bar Japonais breathes new life into the old Estadio space — the Spanish stalwart that closed last year after a long 14th Street NW run — following a full-scale renovation and modern makeover.

Where: 1520 14th Street NW

When: Mid-to-late April

Providencia

What: This Asian-Latin neighborhood cocktail bar from chef Erik Bruner-Yang (Maketto), Pedro Tobar and Daniel Gonzalez explores the cross-cultural ingredients of the partners’ native Taiwan, Mexico, and El Salvador through a tightly curated dinner and drinks menu. Located on an under-the-radar alleyway corner off of H Street NE, the two-story space features a 15-seat bar and intimate upstairs lounge with room for just 8 to 12 at a time.

Where: 1321 Linden Court NE

When: Mid-to-late April

Namak

What: Formerly home to wood-framed French bistro Mintwood Place, the treasured Adams Morgan space turns into an “upscale casual” Eastern Mediterranean restaurant with Persian flair. Namak’s partners Saied Azali and John Cidre reinvent the prime Northwest location with a fresh look and menu full of spreads, soups and salads, mezze, entrees, and kebabs. Cocktails, beers, and wine lists celebrate the Mediterranean and surrounding regions.

Where: 1813 Columbia Road NW

When: Early spring

What: Navy Yard’s chic new dining destination comes from D.C. hospitality vets Johanna Hellrigl (formerly of Doi Moi, Proof, Mercy Me), Micah Wilder (Chaplin’s, Zeppelin) and Andrew Limberg (formerly of Rose’s Restaurant Group, Moon Rabbit). Drawing influence from chef Hellrigl’s Northern Italian heritage, Ama transitions from an indoor-outdoor caffè and Genovese-style focacceria by day into an afternoon aperitivo bar and convivial restaurant by night.

Where: 885 New Jersey Avenue SE

When: Early spring

What: A pair of East Coast mixology masterminds link up this spring to produce a polished cocktail project for Dupont with a knack for throwback tracks. The collaboration between Will Patton — the beverage director behind D.C.’s Michelin-starred duo Bresca and Jônt — and Devin Kennedy, a NYC bar vet most recently in charge of East Village’s hip hangout Pouring Ribbons. Taking tips from A and B sides of an album, Press Club will offer two congruent menus at once. A “Track List” that plans to switch up twice a year showcases 8 to 12 classics nodding to the co-owners’ favorite spirits and techniques. Flip for a pricier “Play List” selection of four tasting flights presented tableside. The subterranean setup offers room for 40, plus a patio situation up top.

Where: 1506 19th Street NW

When: Late May

What: Situated in the Carlyle Crossing mixed-use development, Ivy City-born brewery Atlas expands across state lines with a 2,000-barrel production facility, tap room with 16 draft lines, and slices from New York-style hitmaker Andy’s Pizza. Atlas’s third brewery and tap room to date will showcase its six core beers, including its 2023 World Beer Cup winner Silent Neighbor, plus limited edition releases brewed (and only available) in Alexandria. Located walking distance from the King Street and Eisenhower Ave. Metro stations, the 6,000-square-foot newcomer features a summer-ready outdoor patio.

Where: 2501 Mandeville Lane, Alexandria, Virginia

When: Memorial Day weekend

What: Top Chef star Kwame Onwuachi makes a hotly anticipated return to D.C.’s dining scene this spring with an Afro-Caribbean restaurant situated at the foot of the 373-room Salamander Washington DC. Building upon the recent success of his critically acclaimed NYC newcomer Tatiana, Dōgon (pronounced “Doh-gon”) pays homage to D.C.’s late-1700s land surveyor Benjamin Banneker and his ties to the West African Dōgon tribe. Onwuachi’s menu plans to explore his own Nigerian, Jamaican, Trinidadian, and Creole heritage. Chain curtains framing lobby-level Dōgon reference the mathematical device Banneker used to map out city lines, revealing a 200-seat dining room with a bar and patio. The James Beard Award-winning chef is best known locally for his time at the Wharf InterContinental’s long-closed Kith/Kin, and Dōgon marks the culinary icon and author’s second act inside a posh hotel along the scenic Potomac River.

Where: 1330 Maryland Avenue SW

When: Spring

What: Following three years of exponential growth — including hosting over 10,000 guests a week in NYC and a recent expansion to Chicago — founder Emil Stefkov’s Boucherie brand brings its sixth and most opulent edition yet to downtown D.C. Blending the sophisticated ambiance of an indulgent steakhouse with a refined Parisian brasserie/raw bar, La Grande Boucherie infuses the historic Bank Building with an elaborate Belle Epoque-era interior filled with mahogany wood, glass partitions, and a curved metal bar top imported from Paris. Built in the 1920s, the former home to three national banks one block from the White House is now included in the National Register of Historic Places.

Where: 699 14th Street NW

When: Spring

The Wharf Phase 2

The second phase of Hoffman-Madison Waterfront’s $3.6 billion Wharf development continues to open new restaurants along the mile-long scenic stretch of the Southwest neighborhood this spring.

Zooz

The family behind Urban Roast DC, Penn Quarter’s popular cafe and sangria bar, unveil a high-end cocktail and dessert garden blanketed in buds at the foot of a fancy Wharf condo building. The glamorous, late-night bar, which takes extravagant design tips from Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesars Palace Las Vegas, will present cocktails on roaming bar carts alongside dessert pairings like tiramisu or creme brulee. 636 Maine Avenue SW

Kinfolk Southern Kitchen

The owners of the Wharf’s LaVie and Naraya add an Americana bourbon and barbecue restaurant centering around spirits and smoky flavors. 685 Wharf Street SW

Call Your Mother Deli

What: The D.C.-born bagel brand expanding at lightning speed adds its first-ever address in McLean, Virginia. Its 11th area outpost to date, situated in Chesterbrook Shopping Center, builds upon the traction of its pink Lil’ Deli parked in the same Northern Virginia area. The standalone carbs counter plans to serve familiar brunch favorites from CYM’s award-winning co-owners Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira.

Where: 6232 Old Dominion Drive, McLean, Virginia

When: May

Stellina Pizzeria

What: Partners Antonio Matarazzo and chef Mateo Venini import Italian street foods to Tysons Corner’s Capital One Center. Stellina Pizzeria’s fourth area location continues to showcase its popular lineup of (cacio e pepe) pizzas, paninis, pastas, salads, cocktails, beers, and wines, plus a grab-and-go retail market stocked with freshly made pasta, pizza dough, sauces, and more. A glass-enclosed commissary kitchen puts the pie-prepping action on full display and plans to host cooking classes down the line.

Where: 1610 Capital One Drive, McLean, Virginia

When: Early spring

What: After scratching plans to enter the D.C. market over a decade ago, the iconic pan-Asian chain out of London is finally ready to open its first local outpost. The long-awaited arrival backfills the long-vacant Clarendon corner most recently occupied by Australian-themed Oz. Wagamama is best known for its ramen, like grilled duck and shirodashi pork, served in a lively, communal setting. The quick-serve menu also features a mix of other generously portioned dishes incorporating Japanese, Chinese, and Korean ingredients and cooking styles. Look for gyoza, donburi rice bowls, curries, salads, and teppanyaki, or sizzling noodles stir-fried on a flat griddle alongside proteins. Two outdoor patios join a 5,100-square-foot interior with a bar slinging hot teas, wine, cocktails, sake, juices, and Asian beers.

Where: 2950 Clarendon Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia

When: Early spring

Buffalo & Bergen Cleveland Park

What: Gina Chersevani’s third D.C. installment of her famed all-day diner brings the upper Northwest strip debut dishes like morning danishes stuffed with seasonal fillings. A savory “Carb Bar” with seats overlooking the bakery station sends out high-brow spins on Hot Pockets, pizzas, and other homages to her Chersevani’s Italian heritage. Buffalo & Bergen continues to bring down dough from NY’s A&S Bagels, which is proofed and baked on-site to build its beloved sandwiches. Caffeinated drinks fueled by Annapolis-based Ceremony Coffee joins classic egg creams, floats, sodas, and cocktails churned out from a vintage soda machine. Chersevani, who lives on a working farm in Frederick County, goes big on local and seasonal ingredients at the follow-up to her Buffalo & Bergens in Capitol Hill and Union Market. The newest edition, framed with expansive windows, leafy plants, and a green-heavy color palate, resembles a bright atrium and sports an expansive patio out front.

Where: 3501 Connecticut Avenue NW

When: Spring

Neutral Ground Bar + Kitchen

What: New Orleans native David Guas, the celebrity chef behind Arlington’s longstanding Bayou Bakery, expands his Northern Virginia presence with the opening of Neutral Ground Bar + Kitchen in McLean. His first full-service restaurant will showcase small farmers and fisherman in the Mid-Atlantic area and along the Gulf Coast. Dish ideas include wood-fired double cut pork chop with loaded sweet potato; fire-roasted oysters on the half-shell with garlic butter; a smashed double-patty cheeseburger; and burnt caramel custard. Cocktails grounded in American classics joins a curated list of regional wines and beers.

Where: 6641 Old Dominion Drive, McLean, Virginia

When: Spring

Han Spot

What: The latest local dining destination from Chinese restaurateur Chris Zhu (Han Palace, China Garden in Rockville) claims to be Maryland’s first unlimited tasting menu place. Han Spot — taking over the Union Jack’s space in Gaithersburg’s Rio lakefront shopping center — plans to whisk customers away to a garden-like setting full of faux trees and flowers to enjoy all-day Cantonese dim sum (endless or a la carte), Peking duck, and other fan favorites from Zhu’s sibling establishments.

Where: 9811 Washingtonian Center Drive, Gaithersburg, Maryland

When: Mid-June