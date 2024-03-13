The New Hotel Heron Brings Old Town a Rare Rooftop View

Old Town Alexandria welcomes an exciting new cluster of eating and drinking establishments all in one spot this spring. Hotel Heron is scheduled to arrive in May with a newly announced trio of culinary options: Kiln, its flagship restaurant centered around an open hearth with a next-level obsession for local ingredients; Francis Hall, a small cocktail den that plans to revive obscure classics from yesteryear; and rooftop bar Good Fortune.

Originally opened in 1926 as the George Mason Hotel, the 134-room adaptive reuse project combines the iconic inn with a new next-door building (699 Prince Street, Alexandria, Virginia).

Two hospitality powerhouses recently relocated to the D.C. area to spearhead all three food and beverage outlets. Newly named executive chef Matthew Maienshein comes to Hotel Heron with major culinary credentials, having worked under Michelin-starred French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten at three of his famed NY restaurants for the past six years: Topping Rose House, ABC, and most recently at JoJo by Jean-Georges as chef de cuisine.

Betty Woodward, Hotel Heron’s director of food and beverage, is a Mexico native who started her career as head bartender at José Andrés’ Penn Quarter mainstay Oyamel during the early days of the agave boom. She returns to D.C. after most recently overseeing the restaurants, bars, and events at Thompson Savannah in Georgia.

Diving head first into his new Old Town waterfront neighborhood, Maienshein plans to intensely spotlight its longtime local purveyors that help build his dishes. “I want to use the restaurant as a platform to show off those people,” he says. “Coming out of the Chesapeake Bay, I want to know the boat our fish came off of and the name of the captain.” He also plans to capitalize on the hotel’s proximity to the historic Alexandria farmers market. “Whatever I put in my wagon is going on my plate later that night,” he says.

Here’s a closer look at each forthcoming establishment:

KILN

An open kitchen sets the stage for Maienshein’s in-the-works menu that plans to pay homage to the generational fishermen and farmers in the area. The name refers to Alexandria’s first potter Henry Piercy, who built his kiln a block from the restaurant in 1792. “It’s a nod to his establishment in the community long before we were here,” he says. As such, pottery and plateware made by Old Town artists will add textured personality to the dining room. The all-day restaurant’s beverage program will center around a curated wine list alongside cocktails, bubbles, coffee, tea, and botanicals.

Francis Hall

Billed as a “modern and mature” bar (and specifically “not” a speakeasy), Francis Hall is named for a barkeep who worked in Old Town for 40 years. “He was someone who knew everyone’s name and was part of the community — we’ve built the menu with that story line,” says Woodward. The lengthy cocktail list explores everything from classics to “the forgotten stuff we want to make cool again,” says Woodward. A small bar bites menu will also be available.

Good Fortune

Perched on the 7th floor rooftop, the seasonal cocktail bar and lounge is designed to be a fun neighborhood fixture with DJs and a summer concert series out of the gate. “It literally gives you a new perspective to Old Town — you can see the Potomac River and all the way to D.C. It’s just gorgeous,” says Woodward. As a recent NYC transplant who’s no stranger to epic skylines, Maienshein says even he’s impressed by the dramatic view. The team’s overall goal for Hotel Heron is to “create a living room for the community,” he says, adding, “I want to see the same [customers] multiple days a week.”