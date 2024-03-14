Swanky Steakhouse STK Stages a Silent Return to D.C.

In a rather out-of-character move for the flashy global conglomerate, STK has quietly reentered the D.C. market without making any sort of widespread announcement. Situated at the foot of Mt. Vernon Triangle’s massive Marriott Marquis, STK is showing its first reservations for today, Thursday, March 14.

Currently situated in posh places like NYC, Ibiza, Miami, Vegas, and Dubai, the surf-and-turf chain secured the D.C. lease over a year ago in the high-profile space left behind by embattled chef Mike Isabella’s Spanish-centric Arroz in 2018 (901 Massachusetts Avenue NW). This isn’t STK’s first rodeo here, however; its first D.C. address in Dupont fell flat in 2016 after a short two-year run. At the time, the restaurant group was leaning into “female-friendly” branding, which they seem to have since nixed.

For its nation’s capital comeback, STK’s menu will continue to specialize in splurges like Japanese wagyu, dry-aged steaks, and lobster linguini, plus a raw bar, “power lunch,” and “social hour” offerings. ONE Group, STK’s international parent company also behind sushi spot Kona Grill, didn’t respond to Eater DC’s request for comment on its arrival.

Open daily for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch out of the gate, with service until as late as 1 a.m. on weekends and daily happy hour starting at 3 p.m. Stay tuned for full menus and interiors.