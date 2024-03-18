A ‘Godfather’-Era Red Sauce Joint Rises in Ballston — And More Openings

The D.C. area continues to welcome a flurry of dining options this month, including everything from fresh pizza projects to a new burger place and much more. Read on for a running roundup of other restaurants, cafes, fast casuals, and bars that debuted in March so far.

SHIRLINGTON—NYC-based chain Chip City continues to sprinkle its cult cookies across the region with the debut of a new store in the Village at Shirlington on Friday, March 22. The fast-growing cookie congomlerate, which got its start in Astoria, Queens in 2017, is backed by Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer. Along with a core cookie menu chock full of chocolate or peanut butter, Chip City is also known for its wacky weekly flavor drops that regularly command long lines in Manhattan. 4014 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, Virginia

BALLSTON—Northern Virginia restauranteur Mike Cordero (Taco Rock, Rockwood, Bronson Bier Hall) returns to his roots on Monday, March 18 with the arrival of Carbonara: Old School Italian & Wine Bar. The culinary vet, who kicked off his career making meatballs in New York in his teens, turned to crime classic The Godfather as the muse for his rustic, 4,000-square-foot restaurant and menu full of homemade pastas, hearty Sicilian pizzas, beef carpaccio, eggplant rollatini, cioppino stew, chicken cacciatore over ziti, tiramisu, and of course, stuffed cannoli made famous by the film. Circular booths, big banquettes, violin strummers, and Frank Sinatra on loop sets the throwback scene with room for 150. Cordero Hospitality group is a family affair he runs with sons Nick and Anthony Cordero. 3865 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia

CLARENDON—Colada Shop, the bustling Cuban cafe known for its espresso drinks, rum cocktails, pressed sandwiches, and empanadas since 2017, breaks into the Arlington market on Monday, March 18 with its biggest bar yet. Its new color-soaked Clarendon digs is its sixth area location to date. 2811 Clarendon Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia

UNION MARKET—A year after opening its first standalone shop on H Street, Paste & Rind doubles down on Northeast with a cute cheese counter inside Union Market. The woman-owned company that got its start during the pandemic stocks its new stall with a rotating selection of 90 to 110 varietals of (mostly) American cheeses, sold individually or by the quarter pound. There’s also a handful of specialty charcuterie and add-ons from small producers to construct cheese plates at home. 1309 5th Street NE

FOGGY BOTTOM—Flashy sports (betting) bar Expat made a long-awaited debut last week inside Western Market, just in time for March Madness season. The 8,000-square-foot hangout specializes in Southern-leaning spins on bar food with playful drinks and plenty of tap lines. Patrons can compete in an opening bracket to win free beer for a year. 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

FORT WASHINGTON, MARYLAND—Old Forte Village Shopping Center welcomed an all-day Southern brunch spot with the debut of Milk & Honey earlier this month. Thompson Restaurants’ 13th Milk & Honey outpost to date serves a New Orleans-leaning lineup from chef Sammy Davis. Highlights include shrimp and grits, Cajun shrimp pasta, and berries and cream French toast, along with salads, huge sandwiches, and decadent desserts. The 28-seat spot is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 922 E. Swan Creek Road, Fort Washington, Md.