All the March Restaurant Openings to Know About Around D.C.

The D.C. area continues to welcome a flurry of dining options this month, including everything from fresh pizza projects to a new burger place and much more. Read on for a running roundup of restaurants, cafes, fast casuals, and bars that debuted in March so far.

GEORGETOWN—Reverie, chef Johnny Spero’s treasured tasting room that went dark in August 2022 after suffering extensive fire damage, makes its long-awaited return to D.C.’s Michelin-starred dining scene on Tuesday, March 26. At Spero’s completely rebuilt Reverie, a seafood-centric menu stretching 16 courses long ($255 per person) continues to draw culinary influences from Nordic countries, Japan, and his native Maryland. Reverie 2.0’s revised look takes a dramatic turn, swapping blue subway tiles for a striking new aesthetic full of pitch-black finishes. Spero’s resurrected flagship, hidden in a cobblestone alleyway since 2018, joins Bar Spero — his downtown D.C. ode to Spain’s Basque region. 3201 Cherry Hill Lane

ROSSLYN—Massive new food hall Upside on Moore debuts Tuesday, March 26 with a bevy of familiar options under one roof. Opening vendors include Ghostburger, Stellina Pizzeria, Laoban Dumplings, Lucky Danger, Kam and 46, and La Michoacana. The Bar at Upside on Moore will feature wines, beers, and cocktails created by Elli Benchimol of Georgetown’s acclaimed Champagne-and-caviar spot Apéro. A new java brand called Lightning Coffee Co., which pays homage to Lightning Motor Oil Company’s Rosslyn roots, will roast beans primarily from Central America. The 30,000-square-foot dining wonderland comes from Mothersauce Partners, the DMV hospitality group behind Thompson Italian and City-State Brewing Company. All food vendors will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with coffee from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1700 N. Moore Street, Rosslyn, Virginia

MT. VERNON TRIANGLE—Coastal Italian eatery Cucina Morini swings open on Tuesday, March 26 with fresh crudo, small plates, fish soup, homemade pastas (in half or whole portions), and best-selling imports from its decade-old Osteria Morini sibling in Navy Yard. NYC-based parent company Altamarea Group combined its former Nicoletta Italian Kitchen and adjoining Brew’d cafe into one chic Southern Italian restaurant, complete with a reimagined aperitivo bar slinging $7 Morini martinis and stylish new dining room. Chef Matt Adler of Capitol Hill-born hit Caruso’s Grocery — and Osteria Morini’s opening executive chef back in 2013 — is back on board as a partner on the project. 901 4th Street NW

DUPONT—Renowned chef Russell Blue Smith, a Wolfgang Puck protege who spent years at the Source and Cut, breaks out of the fine dining world with a personal pizza project to call his own. Smith pays extra attention to the dough, relying on a sourdough starter to provide a subtle sweetness to his New York-style crust. Straightforward openers include red tomato, white cheese, plain (gluten-free), and seasonal pies. Fellow Puck alum Evan Moore curates a wine and cocktail list to compliment the tight menu, which also includes salads and small plates. Named for his late grandmother, Alfreda seats 60 inside and 30 across a patio. 2016 P Street NW

SOUTHWEST—The family behind Urban Roast DC, Penn Quarter’s popular cafe and sangria bar, unveiled a high-end cocktail and sweets garden at the foot of a fancy Wharf condo building on Saturday, March 23. Glamorous, late-night Zooz showcases an elaborate list of drinks, Champagne, and dessert pairings. 636 Maine Avenue SW

SHIRLINGTON—NYC-based chain Chip City continues to sprinkle its cult cookies across the region with the debut of a new store in the Village at Shirlington on Friday, March 22. The fast-growing cookie congomlerate, which got its start in Astoria, Queens in 2017, is backed by Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer. Along with a core cookie menu chock full of chocolate or peanut butter, Chip City is also known for its wacky weekly flavor drops that regularly command long lines in Manhattan. 4014 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, Virginia

GEORGETOWN—Ice Cream Jubilee, the decade-old scoops shop on fast a expansion track around the DMV, debuts its latest store on Thursday, March 21 in the iconic green hut that housed the first-ever Sweetgreen back in the day. Its newest ice cream tenant serves scoops, sundaes, root beer floats, and fun flavors like red bean almond cookie and mango. Its Georgetown location debuts with a new dairy-free soft serve made of ripe bananas frozen and swirled with peanut butter or chocolate. 3333 M Street NW

BALLSTON—Northern Virginia restauranteur Mike Cordero (Taco Rock, Rockwood, Bronson Bier Hall) returns to his roots on Monday, March 18 with the arrival of Carbonara: Old School Italian & Wine Bar. The culinary vet, who kicked off his career making meatballs in New York in his teens, turned to crime classic The Godfather as the muse for his rustic, 4,000-square-foot restaurant and menu full of homemade pastas, hearty Sicilian pizzas, beef carpaccio, eggplant rollatini, cioppino stew, chicken cacciatore over ziti, tiramisu, and of course, stuffed cannoli made famous by the film. Circular booths, big banquettes, violin strummers, and Frank Sinatra on loop sets the throwback scene with room for 150. Cordero Hospitality group is a family affair he runs with sons Nick and Anthony Cordero. 3865 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia

CLARENDON—Colada Shop, the bustling Cuban cafe known for its espresso drinks, rum cocktails, pressed sandwiches, and empanadas since 2017, breaks into the Arlington market on Monday, March 18 with its biggest bar yet. Its new color-soaked Clarendon digs is its sixth area location to date. 2811 Clarendon Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia

UNION MARKET—A year after opening its first standalone shop on H Street, Paste & Rind doubles down on Northeast with a cute cheese counter inside Union Market. The woman-owned company that got its start during the pandemic stocks its new stall with a rotating selection of 90 to 110 varietals of (mostly) American cheeses, sold individually or by the quarter pound. There’s also a handful of specialty charcuterie and add-ons from small producers to construct cheese plates at home. 1309 5th Street NE

FOGGY BOTTOM—Flashy sports (betting) bar Expat made a long-awaited debut last week inside Western Market, just in time for March Madness season. The 8,000-square-foot hangout specializes in Southern-leaning spins on bar food with playful drinks and plenty of tap lines. Patrons can compete in an opening bracket to win free beer for a year. 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

FORT WASHINGTON, MARYLAND—Old Forte Village Shopping Center welcomed an all-day Southern brunch spot with the debut of Milk & Honey earlier this month. Thompson Restaurants’ 13th Milk & Honey outpost to date serves a New Orleans-leaning lineup from chef Sammy Davis. Highlights include shrimp and grits, Cajun shrimp pasta, and berries and cream French toast, along with salads, huge sandwiches, and decadent desserts. The 28-seat spot is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 922 E. Swan Creek Road, Fort Washington, Md.