A NY-Style Deli Debuts Right Across From Nationals Park This Spring

A prolific D.C. restaurant group is getting into the deli game for the first time this spring. Knead Hospitality + Design’s co-founders Jason Berry and Michael Reginbogin will plant a pastrami-packed sandwich counter next to Gatsby, their glossy American diner directly facing Nationals Park since 2021.

Navy Yard’s newly announced Beresovsky’s Deli (1201 Half Street SE) slides into the small corner space most recently occupied by NYC-born bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr, which closed the D.C. locale last year. Beresovsky’s, scheduled to arrive just in time for the Washington Nationals’ 2024 MLB season at the ballpark, pays homage to the Knead partners’ shared love for New York-style delis and Berry’s heritage. An opening date is set for Monday, April 1, with daily hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Eater’s first look at the menu shows a straightforward lineup of “sammies” built between grilled challah or marbled rye. A Swiss-and-sauerkraut Reuben joins options like a tuna melt, chicken salad, and “DC Dip” with au jus. Sandwiches can be customized with its four core delicatessen meats (pastrami, corned beef, beef brisket, and smoked turkey), which are also sold by the pound.

Lined with bar stools, a patio, an old-school NYC mural, and family portraits, the 1,500-square-foot takeout spot is a particularly personal project for Berry. The deli honors his great grandfather Samuel Beresovsky, who came to the U.S. from Russia by way of England and Canada in 1929 in search of a better life (that’s when the Beresovsky name was shortened to “Berry”).

Berry says he fondly remembers his dad carrying home favorite foods from their neighborhood Jewish deli, and he’s long wanted to bring that nostalgic taste of his childhood to D.C. Beresovsky’s will also serve matzo ball soup, potato latkes and perogies with homemade applesauce, toasted bagels (plain, everything, or jalapeno-cheddar), and smoked white fish or salmon platters with the works. Baseball-friendly sides like deviled eggs, potato salad, coleslaw, a pickle plate, and Kettle chips are also listed in the mix.

All menu items are named after family members, including the owners’ two young kids: “London, Eat your Veggies!” (roasted eggplant, tomato, zucchini, mozzarella, and pesto on focaccia) and “Roman Swims for Supper” tuna salad on rye. A supersized sandwich order dubbed the “Whole Shebang” feeds parties up to 10.

For drinks, there’s Dr. Brown’s sodas (a NY original), plus La Colombe coffee, beer, and wine. A selection of spritzes like egg cream and ginger honey, plus mint chocolate chip and Samosa-flavored milkshakes, can be made boozy or not. Dessert naturally includes NY cheesecake.

Along with two-story Gatsby next door, Knead is also behind Mi Vida, the Grill, Succotash Prime, Mi Casa, and Bistro du Jour. The fast-growing local hospitality group most recently brought the French bistro to Capitol Hill last fall, marking its 20th restaurant to date.