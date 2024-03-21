Share All sharing options for: New York Transplant Pastis Draws In a Very D.C. Crowd

Welcome to Eater D.C.’s first installment of Scene Report, a new column in which Eater captures the vibe of a notable Washington restaurant at a specific moment in time.

New York transplant Pastis, from Keith McNally (Balthazar) and Philly mega-restaurateur Stephen Starr (Le Diplomate), opened in D.C.’s Union Market area in late January. It’s drawn a lot of interest from D.C. diners given the restaurant’s iconic status in New York (a darling of the early aughts, it reopened in 2019), as well as Le Diplomate’s enduring popularity among Washington crowds.

Here’s the scene starting at around 6 p.m. on a recent Friday evening.

The vibe: The mirrored interior with its wooden chairs and maroon-red booths will instantly call to mind a slightly less bustling version of sibling restaurant Le Diplomate (as well as the New York edition’s recent revamp). Service is friendly and frank, if a little rushed. The covered outdoor patio structure is cozy and nicely appointed inside, but diners are clearly still sitting in the middle of an industrial parking lot, and it will be interesting to see how it handles the muggy D.C. summers.

Fashion: The looks early Friday evening were depressingly D.C. — reserved, with diners in button-downs, jeans, nondescript dresses, cardigans, and the stray baseball cap, with an occasional crop top or pair of dangling earrings. Diners and drinkers were taking more fashion risks at the neighboring food hall La Cosecha just after dinnertime.

On the menu: Expect several French classics, some mirroring Le Diplomate’s offerings, including escargot ($20/$36), foie gras terrine ($16), lobster frites ($72), and chicken paillard ($25), as well as more broadly European-leaning dishes (there are also daily specials, such as wiener schnitzel on Mondays for $39). The bar steak ($33) was perfectly cooked Friday evening, and a crispy and caper-flecked skate grenobloise ($29) proved another standout. Old-school plates such as chicken kiev ($36) and a pierogi appetizer (probably the classiest version of the humble dish in D.C.; $13) could use additional pops of color.

Frites watch: Fries at Pastis are pretty thick for French-style frites (worth noting that the restaurant’s NYC location has served a skinnier version in the past); that said, they were reasonably crispy, hot, and well-seasoned.

Best seat: The spacious bar Friday evening, while somewhat awkwardly plopped in the center of the front dining room, showed plenty of life. Diners chatted as they sipped glasses of Brut rose and martinis, including a mini-version enhanced pleasantly with pickle brine (martinis were shaken, with lingering traces of ice shards present).

Don’t skip dessert: The Vietnamese coffee milkshake ($10) on the dessert menu was a surprise hit, and is worth seeking out. After a service miscommunication, our table also received lovely petit fours reminiscent of New York-style rainbow layered cookies, which wouldn’t be a bad addition to the permanent dessert menu.