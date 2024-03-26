A Medium Rare-Like Restaurant Will Replace H Street’s Swiss Staple

Stable DC, the city’s sole Swiss restaurant since 2017, will close for good on Sunday, April 7 — but the cozy H Street NE space won’t stay dark for long. Stable’s co-founders David Fritsche and Silvan Kraemer will bid adieu to gooey fondue and reopen on Thursday, April 18 as a new European place called Steak Frites DC. The straightforward dinner menu will be comprised of bread and butter, a salad, an “entrecôte” (premium) cut of beef, and French fries for $36.95 per person (1324 H Street NE).

Citing lots of industry-wide changes over its 7-year lifespan — a big chunk of which was the pandemic — the rebranded restaurant allows the team to retain creativity while controlling costs. “We want to focus on one thing and do it extremely well,” Kraemer tells Eater. “We are both big steak and French fry eaters.”

The owners say Steak Frites DC is modeled after faraway Entrecôte Café de Paris, the nearly century-old steakhouse chain from France, but it’s hard not to draw comparisons to a strikingly similar restaurant closer to home. That would be Medium Rare, the durable, DMV-wide steak frites spot that got its start in Cleveland Park in 2011 and just kicked off a nationwide expansion. (Medium Rare’s same multi-course menu is a few bucks cheaper, however, at $28.95 per person.)

“We think our version is a little more upscale and the quality of the steak is different,” says Kraemer, who’s going with a ribeye-style cut over a regular hanger or Coulotte like Medium Rare does. “There’s room for more good steak frites places in the city.”

Much attention will be paid to the carbs course with Fritsche behind the wheel. The master baker, who perfected his dough game in Stable’s early days with overnight shifts at The Swiss Bakery in Springfield, Virginia, plans to prepare a Swiss-style sourdough with a 36-hour fermentation. And the steak will be served in a homemade iteration of Café de Paris’s famed butter — here, tweaked with chives, mustard, and rosemary — that doubles as a dish dipper upon melting.

And unlike Medium Rare’s prix fixe-only option, the new H Street venture will offer an expanded menu of la carte appetizers (oysters, chicken liver pater, smoked salmon), a handful of non-steak mains, and desserts like an ice cream sundae, creme brulee, and chocolate mousse. Steak alternatives include a burger and a vegetarian risotto with spring vegetables.

Stable, which specializes in bubbling cheese raclette, hearty entrees like veal with potato rosti, and mulled wine, operates best as a wintertime destination. “It’s harder to create business in the summer months,” says Kraemer.

H Street has experienced an evident loss in foot traffic in recent years, he says, and widespread headlines about crime hasn’t helped. All-day Mediterranean cafe Sospeso — which opened the same year as Stable — just announced plans to permanently close next month.

“We’re trying to do something new for us and the neighborhood,” says Kraemer. “There’s no steak places on H Street around there.”

Steak Frites DC will be open for dinner service (Wednesday through Saturday) and weekend brunch, which plans to retain classics like jelly-filled doughnuts and croissants. A meat-friendly martini menu will join wine, beer, and other spirits, with cocktails priced $13-$16. Price points will be $30-$40 per person for dinner.

The Swiss-trained chefs and best friends styled their 3,200-square-foot rustic restaurant to appear plucked from the Alps, complete with herb-filled silver flower pots, blankets at wooden tables, red-and-white odes to their flag, and outdoor dining in ski chalets. Stable also got its name out there with pop-ups at Wundergarten and Nationals Park and added an outdoor crab boil on H Street during the pandemic.

For Stable’s new life as Steak Frites, a total interior overhaul includes “getting rid of its Swiss-ness and putting in French-ness,” says Kraemer. Think blue and yellow tones, linen tablecloths, and new signage up front.

He says Steak Frites DC will retain Stable’s staff and operate as a long-term pop-up through at least the summer. The team will possibly revisit the idea of bringing back Stable when it gets cold again.

Reservations will be available on Resy starting April 8.