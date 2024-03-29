Share All sharing options for: At Long Last, Annapolis’ Dearly Missed Bivalve Bar Is Back

A few years ago, Annapolitans in the know flocked to a special seafood spot and happily honored its hour plus-long waits, drinks in tow, to sit and savor glistening crudo, fresh oysters, and local produce.

But all that came screeching to a halt on a summer evening in 2022, when Sailor Oyster Bar’s team watched its restaurant taken by flames. The fire was ruled accidental. And if co-owner Scott Herbst needed any reassurance of Sailor’s intrinsic value to the town, he received it in the form of over $100,000 in donations to support staff and help rebuild (196 West Street, Annapolis, Maryland).

Sailor’s road to recovery didn’t come without its hurdles, however. From Annapolis’ historically tricky permitting processes to unforeseen structural issues in the early 20th-century row house’s foundation, the undertaking took nearly two years.

Sailor quietly resurfaced in early March, regaining its sea legs under executive chef Lorenza Aznar and chefs Dan Zegas and Sean McCardle. Early fans will be happy to know its torched boquerón toast, family meal snack-turned-favorite, is back on board. Slathered in salty honey butter, razor-thin coins of fresno chili are tossed overtop along with aged anchovies and cocoa powder.

How did the dish come about? “You were really into compound butters,” Herbst smiles, pointing around the room at members of the kitchen team. “There was always a tin of anchovies open when you were around. And you brought in a little disc of Mexican chocolate one day.” The dark chocolate mac and cheese served by beloved Baltimore haunt Jack’s Bistro may have also been a muse.

Over the past two or three decades, one could argue that Annapolis has strayed further from its identity as a hub of watermen’s culture. This likely has a lot to do with the fact that the commercial fishing and crabbing industry, once ever-present in this part of the Chesapeake, is a shadow of its former self.

Annapolis Seafood, the city’s only independent, consumer-facing seafood market, shuttered in 2022 after four decades in business. Crab houses like Cantler’s Riverside Inn and family-owned Wild Country Seafood are still holding on. Of the state capital’s seafood-centric restaurants, though, many menus revolve around the same core set of year-round dishes. At chains and local joints alike, there’s a good chance you’ll run into crispy calamari, a sesame tuna tartare of some sort, and of course, the ubiquitous Maryland crab cake.

You’re unlikely to find these dishes at Sailor, however. In place of the Dijon and Old Bay-flecked cake, Sailor implores guests to consider how good Eastern Shore sweet corn, blistered cherry tomatoes, and tobiko can taste when paired with blue crab’s sweet, flaky meat. And the closest thing to calamari, while not squid, would likely be Sailor’s torched octopus— sous-vided first, and dressed in a salsa macha-esque chili garlic sauce with toasted cashews.

With a track record of steering area spots like ever-popular Tsunami, co-owners Scott and Gabrielle Herbst debuted Sailor in 2016. And if anyone knows what makes a restaurant work in Annapolis, it’s Scott Herbst. That said, he broke the mold with Sailor.

“Look, it’s a preppy town. And that’s just not us,” Zegas shrugs. “But hey, I do think locals want something different, something that feels a bit more original.”

Indeed, Sailor is where the locals go, many of them veterans of the hospitality industry, or current restaurant and bar workers.

“Sailor is special. The menu is creative and thoughtful without pretension, and the oyster selection is on point,” says Toni Lopes, master shucker and general manager at Baltimore hotspot Dylan’s Oyster Cellar. “They share the same passion and enthusiasm for the beauty of oysters as we do.”

Sailor’s Maryland suppliers include Orchard Point Oyster Co., Harris Creek Oysters, and TT Oyster Ranch, to name a few.

Local produce purveyors include compost-driven micro green farm Mise en Place and Bel Air Produce, a third-generation, family-owned fixture with Sailor since the start.

“They make the best suggestions around what’s seasonal,” says Aznar. “And when the ingredient tastes that good at its peak, we can really have fun with it in the kitchen.”

These vendors, along with Philly-based Samuels Seafood, are examples of the many Mid-Atlantic relationships Sailor sustains.

Sailor’s former regulars will spot a few notable changes inside the post-renovation space. For one, what used to be overflow dining upstairs now has high ceilings, ample breathing room, and an additional bar and kitchen space.

One of Sailor’s early offerings — and certainly a beacon for meat lovers on a menu rife with seafood — is the “bloney” sandwich ($12), syllables cheekily removed the way a Baw’morian might order one. An upstairs shot of Pal’s Coffee House in Baltimore advertises the same sandwich back in 1941 for a mere 5 cents. But at Sailor, it’s not quite the same. Bologna’s more flavorful, grown-up cousin mortadella gets piled between springy sourdough from local bakery InGrano, and joined by shards of aged gouda, greens, and spicy mayo. There’s also a Reuben packed not with beef, but salmon that Zegas cures with his own pastrami rub.

Menu staples will remain, but the team is constantly iterating on specials depending on what’s in season, and how the inspiration strikes. “Nothing is sitting back there,” says Gabrielle Herbst. “We’re prepping every day, and what you order is being made right then for you.”

Caviar abounds if one feels like balling out, and the bubbles to go along with. There’s still plenty of tinned fish, and an enoki mushroom “snow crab” that’s entirely vegan.

Any of the cocktails — brain children of beverage team Franklin Schwartz and James Dwyer — are worth tasting, including whichever nitro situation is on draft. On a recent reopening visit, that included an amaro-forward boulevardier with bourbon from D.C.’s outgoing distillery District Made.

Shrimp cocktail’s requisite ketchup-based sauce is replaced here with one that gets its heat from Peruvian red chili paste (aji amarillo) instead of horseradish. The sauce is bright and fresh — a reminder that spring is about celebrating new beginnings.