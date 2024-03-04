5 New Pizza Places to Know About Around D.C.

An influx of fresh pizza parlors entered the local fold since the start of 2024, demonstrating an apparently insatiable desire for more slices in D.C. From a sleek hotel hangout pairing pies with pour-your-own beers to anticipated Italian newcomers putting pizza front and center, there’s no shortage of options for every taste and price point.

4747 Bethesda Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland

Italian hitmaker Mike Friedman busted into Bethesda, Maryland a month ago with an adorable lunch-and-dinner destination that pays homage to the red-sauce joints of his New Jersey youth. His popular D.C. pizza parlor All-Purpose serves as a blueprint for the casual new offspring, which imports a familiar list of 18-inch deck oven pies served by the slice ($5) at lunch. Friedman’s fancier Aventino opened in tandem next door with Roman dishes that include a pizza rossa “starter” built with tomato conserva, sea salt, and Sicilian oregano.

550 Morse Street NE

Situated in Crooked Run Fermentation’s Union Market taproom, this joint pizza project between chef Julian Addison (Grazie Nonna) and Crooked Run’s Jake Endres arrived on Friday, March 1. J&J specializes in NY-style whole pies and pizza by the slice (a rare find in Union Market), plus suggested beer pairings and crispy wings with flavor options like mambo and lemon pepper. J&J swings open with a stellar happy hour deal: two slices and a beer for $12 until 6 p.m. on weekdays. Addison relies on a 48-hour, cold-fermented dough to produce pies sprinkled with jalapenos and Sriracha bacon, a mushroom medley, and sausage and peppers.

901 Massachusetts Avenue NW

Fans of suds and slices can now head to this surprise new attraction situated inside D.C.’s Marriott Marquis hotel. The casual lobby hangout pits brick-oven pizzas with a pick of 48 rotating beers on tap. A DIY beer wall invites guests to self-pour one-ounce tastings or a full pint. Open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight, with sharable pub grub and cocktails too.

Coming Soon

3054 Mt. Pleasant Street NW

The super-hyped Italian eatery from Oliver Pastan, the son of the founder of pizza standard-bearer 2Amys, is scheduled to open on Thursday, March 7 in Mt. Pleasant. The menu teases a duo of pies (Margherita and marinara) with a short list of toppings like anchovies, prosciutto, and mozzarella di bufala.

2016 P Street NW

Renowned chef Russell Blue Smith, a Wolfgang Puck protege who spent years at the Source and Cut, breaks out of the fine dining world with a personal pizza project to call his own. Named for his late grandmother, Alfreda is expected to open any day now in the heart of Dupont with room for 60 inside and 30 across a patio. Smith pays extra attention to the dough, relying on a sourdough starter to provide a subtle sweetness to his New York-style crust. Straightforward openers include red tomato, white cheese, plain (gluten-free), and seasonal pies. Fellow Puck alum Evan Moore curates a wine and cocktail list to compliment the tight menu, which also includes salads and small plates.

Preview a first look of the lineup here: