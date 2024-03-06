Inside Joia, Mt. Pleasant’s Fun New Burger Joint With Filipino Flair

The aroma of sizzling smash patties wafting out the door leads the way to joy-filled Joia, Mt. Pleasant’s new nostalgia-inducing burger bar birthed by a longtime neighborhood regular.

Nearly a decade into running her foundational Filipino restaurant Purple Patch, chef/owner Patrice Cleary wasn’t planning on opening a second spot. But last fall, when friend and restaurateur Ann Cashion was closing her Taqueria Nacional just up the street, Cashion offered the space — and its golden liquor license — to Cleary. “It was a no-brainer,” says Cleary. Five months later, it’s burger time (3213 Mt. Pleasant Street NW). Joia swings opens today, Wednesday, March 6, with hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. six days a week (closed Tuesdays).

Unlike Purple Patch’s deep and varied menu full of marinades and slow-cooked proteins, Joia presents a more streamlined experience. “I wanted a simple, straightforward menu to un-complicate things,” she says.

Snug between two buns (with the bottom one bigger to carry the weight of the burger, she notes), wagyu beef patties spend all but 90 seconds on her newly installed flat-top grill. She decided on a smash burger because “I love a flavor with crisp edges,” she says. After the first 45 seconds, the smashed patty is flipped, topped with American cheese, then seared on the other side.

Diners can choose 1, 2, or up to 3 patties. All burgers come topped with a slaw-style condiment Cleary came up with herself. Akin to a diced salad, the mix of tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, and a healthy dose of her “special sauce” gets evenly slapped onto each burger.

“Every bite is holistic and consistent, she says. “It takes more time to put together, but the burger has the perfect bite, every time. Even if you have half, you get the whole flavor.”

Cleary also crafts a vegan patty for those not into meat. She originally came up with the burger for family meal at Purple Patch in memory of a beloved vegan employee and neighbor, for whom the sandwich is named. The meaningful mashup of three types of beans, brown rice, oats, carrots, onion, scallion, and spices gets a dusting of cornstarch, with a dunked finish in the fryer. “You’re not coming to a burger place to cut calories,” she jokes.

The veggie burgers exit the fryer boasting a crispy exterior and soft interior. Here she sneaks in a taste of her heritage with a topping of atchara, a Filipino slaw of julienned vegetables.

Skin-on shoestring fries also receive the hot-oil treatment for a similar texture. Meals are served on butcher paper printed with Joia’s logo (a product of an online contest) atop brightly colored cafeteria trays she inherited from Taqueria Nacional.

A neighborhood resident and enthusiast — “I drank the Mt. Pleasant Kool-Aid,” she admits — Cleary’s goal with Joia is to create a space for the many young families who live in the surrounding blocks. Cleary, who settled into Mt. Pleasant two decades ago with the opening of now-closed Tonic bar, is now raising her son in a home not far from her restaurants. Joia is named for the beloved horse she rode as a child in Portugal while growing up in a military family.

While her heart is in food from her native Philippines, she fondly remembers gravitating toward burgers on the occasional trip to the suburban mall or diner.

“The neighborhood needed a burger place, for the kids,” she says. A $10 kids meal box features a smaller patty and fries.

Both kids (and kids at heart) will be instantly drawn to Joia’s visually appealing ube soft serve. “There’s a world of people who have never had ube ice cream: this is an introduction not just to ube, but to Filipino food,” she says. Pulled from a vintage silver machine, the soft serve made of purple yam allows Clearly to remain true to her cooking roots at her burger joint. Plus, “ube is a wonderful taste, gorgeous aesthetically – and one [Filipino] ingredient that’s gained so much traction,” she adds.

Joia opens with beer and wine, with pre-canned cocktails in the works. Cleary plans to also add Orangina and other favorites from her youth.

Among the first in D.C. to do a Filipino restaurant in an upscale setting, the pioneering chef serves as something of a culinary ambassador for her native cuisine — all while remaining somewhat under the radar for years. Last fall, her subterranean stalwart received a huge boost when Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema named it his favorite restaurant of the year.

While her lumpia and sizzling pork belly have never been hotter, “a good old burger and a piece of nostalgia is exactly what I thought the neighborhood might need.”